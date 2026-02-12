Justin Fields Headlines List of 2 Top Jets Trade Candidates

The New York Jets have a lot of big decisions to make this offseason. Their roster is one of the worst units in the league right now and they have no clear direction.

The Jets swung a few big trades at the trade deadline last season that sent Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams to contending teams. These moves added quite a bit of draft capital over the next two seasons. But the Jets could look to make even more trades this offseason.

Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine recently suggested the Jets could look to trade Justin Fields and Jermaine Johnson over the course of the offseason.

Justin Fields, Jermaine Johnson emerging as potential trade chips

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (11) scrambles with the ball defended by New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"With two first-round picks and 11 total picks, the Jets will wield a lot of power on draft weekend. The problem is that there isn't an apparent answer at quarterback if the Raiders end up taking Fernando Mendoza with the first pick," Ballentine wrote. "If the Jets can swing a deal to either bring in a veteran quarterback or stock up on 2027 draft picks to land one in next year's draft, it could be the shrewd move.

"In terms of players, they could look to ship off two of last year's bigger disappointments. Justin Fields' stock in the league is probably not high, but there are teams that could use him as a backup or veteran to push a young starter."

Johnson has been a trade candidate for the last year, but a deal hasn't come to fruition. Still, with the Jets headed for a long rebuild, Johnson might be worth more as a trade chip than an edge rusher. The Jets are likely going to land Arvell Reese to replace Johnson with the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft.

Fields hasn't popped up on the trade market too much, but there could be a market for the former first round pick. He might not fit as a starting quarterback anymore, but a team like the Minnesota Vikings or Miami Dolphins might be willing to take a flier on Fields for a late round pick. The Jets might be willing to give up Fields for a seventh-round pick in exchange for a team taking on the rest of his contract.

