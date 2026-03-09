Jets Hoped to Keep 3 Veterans Even Before Minkah Fitzpatrick Trade

The New York Jets started the week off with a bang on Monday by reportedly acquiring five-time Pro Bowler Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins.

There's more work to do, though. The Jets pulled off a great deal and reportedly already have a contract extension in place. All New York had to do was give up a seventh-round pick in the process. A steal, to say the least.

The Fitzpatrick deal is great, but there is more to come for New York. There's much more work to do in free agency, though. Before the Jets even landed Fitzpatrick, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that the Jets have interest in bringing back Alijah Vera-Tucker, John Simpson and Nick Folk.

There's a lot more work to do for the Jets

Jul 24, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) speaks to the media during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

"There's interest in retaining G Alijah Vera-Tucker, G John Simpson and K Nick Folk, but they will allow those players to shop around," Cimini wrote. "Despite his injury history, AVT is expected to have a market. There's also interest in bringing back WR John Metchie (non-tendered FA). LB Quincy Williams isn't expected to be back; he will have suitors.

"Jets' lengthy FA list includes QB Tyrod Taylor, S Tony Adams, S Andre Cisco, DE Micheal Clemons, DB Isaiah Oliver, KR Kene Nwangwu, FB Andrew Beck, OT Max Mitchell, DT Jay Tufele, WR Josh Reynolds."

If the Jets can bring back either Vera-Tucker or Simpson plus Folk, that would be great. The Jets' only question on the offensive line is the guard spot that was filled by Simpson throughout the season. Vera-Tucker missed the entire season. If the Jets sign either, then the offensive line will be set. Folk went 28-of-29 on field goals in 2025 and 22-of-22 on extra points, so obviously the Jets should bring him back.

When it comes to Vera-Tucker, reports have surfaced indicating that the New York Giants could end up being competition for him. If the Jets were to lose Vera-Tucker, then they should turn back to Simpson. Regardless, if the Jets bring two of these three back, it would be a success.

New York has had a strong offseason so far. It's only going to pick up steam on Monday as free agency opens.