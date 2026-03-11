Jets-Raiders Geno Smith Trade Becomes Official Amid Maxx Crosby Chaos

If backing out of trades suddenly became the new norm, the New York Jets could have been left very disappointed. Thankfully, that only seems to be a Baltimore Ravens thing.

Tuesday's seismic news in the NFL was that the Ravens pulled out of a trade for Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, citing a failed physical. Within 24 hours, they'd already pivoted to a reported four-year, $112 million agreement with former NFL sacks leader Trey Hendrickson instead.

That left the Raiders on the hook for Crosby's contract, which they didn't think they'd have to pay when they agreed to take on the vast majority of Smith's $18.5 million guaranteed salary. But thankfully for New York, that major inconvenience for Las Vegas meant nothing in terms of the Smith deal.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Geno Smith trade becomes official

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the first quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, after the 4 p.m. calendar deadline meant deals could become official, the Jets announced the trade, which sent a sixth-round pick in this year's draft to Las Vegas for Smith, the Raiders' seventh-round pick, and the aforementioned cash considerations.

It's hard to say where the Raiders go from here. Grabbing two first-round picks for Crosby was a clear step toward executing a long-term plan, and they now might not get another trade offer that suits their fancy. But frankly, that's none of the Jets' business.

New York has plenty of things to worry about on their own, but they've got one piece of the puzzle in place in the form of Smith.

And even if eating the salary wasn't a big deal for the Raiders because they were planning to release Smith if there was no trade, the butterfly effect dictates that perhaps Smith would have been released if the Crosby trade had never been agreed upon, which would have meant the Jets faced competition in free agency.

Smith is back with the team that drafted him 13 years ago, and even if most consider him to be a "bridge quarterback," it doesn't take much to improve on the standard the Jets have had for the last decade or so.

And while going from the team with the worst record in the league to the second-worst may not be a huge win, at least Smith will continue to get his opportunities to stay a starter.