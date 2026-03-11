Three Instant Observations After Raiders Maxx Crosby's Trade Falls Apart

The Las Vegas Raiders will not be trading defensive end Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens once the new league year commences.

The Ravens have backed out of the deal, citing a belief that Crosby's current health status is worse than originally believed and thus, he's not worth the two first-round picks that the Ravens initially agreed to. Here are three observations.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

1. Not Everything Is Lost But A First Round Pick Is

Unless a random team decides it's time to risk it or biscuit for a desperate Super Bowl run, a.k.a the Dallas Cowboys, the current value of Crosby will be reduced. While he would still likely be worth a first and other day two/ three picks, there was a reason Baltimore offered as much as they did.

The Ravens are a Super Bowl contender who have a brilliant defensive-minded head coach and an offense and secondary already in place to compete instantly. Jesse Minter represents one of the few coaches who already has a record of making offensive playcallers look foolish, another unique caveat that made the trade worth it to Baltimore and perhaps not worth it to an offense-minded head coach, like Dallas has with Brian Schottenheimer.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baltimore Ravens coach Jesse Minter speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I was making a joke at the Cowboys' expense, considering recent moves made over the last few years but Jerry Jones would never buy anything for sticker price unless a price reduction was in order. That goes for general managers across the league, especially after all the money they spent in free agency.

2. Perhaps the Raiders Were Right to Shut Crosby Down

While Crosby's passion for the game and his teammates is undeniable and admirable, it appears the decision to rest Crosby for the final games of the season, a decision that was the cherry on top of his frustrations with the organization, was in fact the correct one.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There's no doubt the Ravens discovered something big. Perhaps it's not a pressing issue and instead a red flag with Crosby's health but while the Raiders might be able to salvage a trade, had Crosby played in the state he was in, there's a realistic chance his value would have plummeted.

3. This Is Either a Disaster or a Blessing In Disguise

Two points so I'll break them down.

Disaster

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

News of Crosby's injury, paired with the hundreds of millions already spent by the league have squashed a realistic market for Crosby's services, and any team actually interested would offer a price that borders on insulting. Either the Raiders take a reduced price or risk keeping Crosby on the roster, to which he doesn't play for whatever reason and then the trade happens in the middle of the season.

Blessing In Disguise

The trade falls through, Crosby takes the proper time to heal and get as close to 100% as he can get, while the Raiders' new moves, especially on defense motivate Crosby to remain with the team. This might be the window Klint Kubiak needs to prove his plan to Crosby. However, a lot of healing would have to happen for this to work.