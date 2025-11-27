Justin Fields Breaks Silence On Jets Benching, Future Plans

The New York Jets rolled with a new-look offense last weekend when they took on the Baltimore Ravens.

Before the game, Justin Fields had started each game this season that he was healthy for. He missed one game early on with a concussion. That wasn't the case against Baltimore. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn announced in the lead-up to the game that Fields would be going to the bench in favor of veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

What's next for Justin Fields?

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) and New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) react after the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Since the decision was made, there hasn't been much from Fields. Brian Costello of the New York Post shared on Nov. 21 on X a brief response from Fields after approaching him in the locker room: "There’s no reaction. That’s life. (Explicit) happens," Fields said to Costello.

On Wednesday, Fields spoke to the media and opened up about the decision.

"You can call it what you want, but AG thought it was justified, and he makes the decisions around here," Fields said, as transcribed by ESPN's Rich Cimini. "...The first day it happens, it's tough. It probably took me a day and a half to fully accept my role. Then last Friday, I felt myself in kind of a 'Damn' moment to where it was like, 'Yeah, it's actually real.'

"You kind of just have to look at life from a positive perspective. I'm blessed to be in this position, and I know I'm going to get another shot. That's all that matters at the end of the day. So, when I do, I just have to be prepared for that moment, be the best player I've ever been on the field."

On top of this, Fields was asked about the idea of sticking around with New York potentially as a backup next year and he didn't close the door on the idea of sticking around with the Jets.

"I'm not going to have that mindset in terms of, 'Oh, they benched me. I'm not (going) to play here.' I think that's a bad mindset to have," Fields said as transcribed by Cimini.

More NFL: Jets Named Landing Spot For Former 1st-Round QB