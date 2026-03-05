Jets Re-Sign Big Bodied Pass Catcher in Trio of Roster Moves

The New York Jets have a very exciting offseason ahead of them. They've already kicked off their offseason by trading Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat. But this isn't going to be the only move they make.

The NFL draft is going to be a huge event for the Jets. They have two selections in the first round and two selections in the second round. New York is likely going to land at least two or three impact players in the first two rounds of the draft.

They have as much money as practically any team in the league. This should allow them to dive into free agency without too many restrictions. Before they could dive into free agency, they made a few small moves of their own.

On Thursday, per a team announcement, the Jets re-signed tight end Jelani Woods and exercised their exclusive rights tender on defensive tackle Jowon Briggs and linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball.

Jets retain three players to their roster ahead of NFL free agency

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods (80) runs during training camp Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Woods was initially claimed by the Jets off waivers last year. He appeared in four games in New York, mostly on offense, but didn't make much of an impact. This came after he missed the 2023 and 2024 seasons with a slew of injuries. Considering Woods is a big bodied tight end with the ability to block, he could carve out a role on the Jets roster if he has a solid offseason.

For those unfamiliar with what "exercising the exclusive rights tender" means, Jets writer Eric Allen provided a simple definition and how it applies with Briggs and McCrary-Ball.

"Exclusive rights free agents (ERFAs) are players with fewer than three accrued seasons and expiring contracts," Allen wrote. "With the Jets exercising their tender rights, neither Briggs nor McCrary-Ball can enter into negotiations with other NFL teams."

The Jets landed Briggs in a trade with the Cleveland Browns last year. He looked very good at times, taking on a bit of a bigger role after the Jets traded Quinnen Williams. Briggs is likely going to have a role as a rotational defensive lineman this season.

McCrary-Ball was a crucial special teamer for the Jets, but he only appeared in five games because of injuries. Still, the Jets clearlt see his value as a special teamer, so he's set to return for the 2026 season.