Jets Just Found Quinnen Williams Replacement in Titans Trade

The New York Jets reportedly made an intriguing move on Thursday morning.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Jets are cutting ties with Jermaine Johnson II and sending him to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat.

"Trade: the New York Jets are sending DE Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for DT T'Vondre Sweat, per ESPN sources," Schefter wrote. "The trade cannot be processed until the start of the new league year in March. ... T’Vondre Sweat was a second-round pick of the Titans in 2024, the No. 38 overall selection, by the previous regime. He now heads to New York to be with Aaron Glenn."

You may be sitting there saying, "What? Who is T'Vondre Sweat?" He's a player who can help the Jets right now, while also cutting costs.

The Jets made another intriguing move

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat (93) returned to the field against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sweat was selected with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2024 National Football League Draft by the Tennessee Titans. He burst onto the scene as a rookie and finished 12th for the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. Sweat played in all 17 games for the Titans in 2024, including 16 starts. He had one pass defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one sack, three quarterback hits and 51 total tackles.

In 2025, he played in 12 games and started each one. He had one pass defended, two sacks and 34 total tackles. With Sweat now in the mix along with Harrison Phillips and Jowon Briggs, the Jets arguably are set at defensive tackle. This is a position that gave the franchise some trouble in recent memory. That's why the Jets acquired Phillips and Briggs before the 2025 season. Then, the Jets opted to trade Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys.

Sweat also has two seasons of control left. His cap hit is estimated to be just over $1.6 million in 2026 and just over $2 million in 2027. In comparison, Johnson's cap hit is just over $13.4 million. So, the Jets are saving some cash and addressing a position of need.