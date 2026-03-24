Jets Replace Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams in New Mock Draft

The New York Jets are in a better position than most teams in the National Football League when it comes to the 2026 National Football League Draft.

First and foremost, the Jets are going to be on the clock first with the No. 2 overall pick in the first round of the draft. When New York is on the clock with the No. 2 pick, the best path forward will be selecting a defensive player. Landing a pass rusher like Arvell Reese or David Bailey will completely transform how this defense looks for at least the next five years, if the pick isn't a bust, of course. Both of these are elite-level prospects for the pass rush. If you want a guy like this in the trade market, you have to trade an arm and a leg. Look at the Las Vegas Raiders, for example. They were going to trade Maxx Crosby for two first-round picks before the Baltimore Ravens backed out. You can't find explosive talent like this all the time. Reese or Bailey at No. 2 should be a no-brainer.

Then, the Jets have the No. 16 pick in the first round thanks to the Sauce Gardner trade. That pick will be more up in the air. If the Jets wanted to roll the dice on a quarterback prospect, they likely could get Ty Simpson at No. 16, although that arguably is too high for him. The Jets could potentially land a receiver at No. 16. Jordyn Tyson or Denzel Boston would be intriguing fits.

That's still not all, though. The Jets have the No. 33 and No. 44 pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Four picks in the first 44 is great. But how could New York use these picks? ESPN's Field Yates shared a new mock draft and predicted that the Jets will replace Gardner at No. 33 with Colton Hood out of Tennessee. Then, they will replace Quinnen Williams at No. 44 with Christen Miller out of Georgia.

Colton Hood — No. 33

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (DB14) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee," Yates wrote. "The Jets traded away Sauce Gardner to the Colts last season, a move that was impossible to turn down given the two first-round picks in return. Hood is an explosive corner who shows upon against the run and brings good ball skills along with his 4.44 speed. He helped Tennessee withstand the absence of Jermod McCoy in 2025, finishing with 10 pass breakups."



This would be an intriguing idea for the Jets. Hood played in 29 games throughout his college career with three different schools. He spent a season with Auburn, one season with Colorado and one season with Tennessee. Overall, he finished his college career with three interceptions, eight passes defended and 77 total tackles. Sports Illustrated has Hood ranked as the No. 23 overall prospect in the draft class. If the Jets could land him at No. 33, that would be almost a steal.

Christen Miller — No. 44

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) reacts after making a tackle against the Florida Gators at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

"Christen Miller, DT, Georgia," Yates continued. "Miller would help fill the void created when the team traded away Quinnen Williams. (This pick is from Dallas in that trade.) Miller is a brick wall at 6-foot-4, 321 pounds, using his length to get his arms up in passing lanes and his strength to help collapse the interior of the pocket."



Miller had four sacks and 64 total tackles, including 11 1/2 for a loss, throughout his four-year college career at Georgia. Sports Illustrated has Miller as the No. 51 overall prospect in the draft class. The Jets are actually deep at defensive tackle right now, but Miller is worth a pick in this spot to develop with the group in 2026 and then really take over afterward.