Who Is Arvell Reese? Why Ohio State Star Has Been Tied to Jets

The New York Jets are just about one month away from a massive decision.

The first wave of free agency has come and gone across the National Football League. Over the next month, we will see deals get done around the league, both in free agency and the trade market, although not at the same rapid rate as the first week of free agency. On top of free agency and the trade market, the focus will shift to the upcoming 2026 National Football League Draft. That's going to be when the Jets have a massive decision to make.

New York has the No. 2 overall pick in the first round, just behind the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 1. The Raiders are widely expected to take Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick. If that becomes a reality, where do the Jets go at No. 2? If you have been following along with the Jets throughout the offseason so far, you've likely heard Arvell Reese's name a lot. The Ohio State hybrid linebacker has big-time potential and has been heavily connected to New York since Dante Moore, the one-time projected No. 2 quarterback prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, opted to go back to school instead of entering the league.

On Thursday, NFL.com's Eric Edholm dropped a mock draft and like many before, projected Reese to the Jets.

The Jets should select Arvell Reese

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) pursues Michigan Wolverines running back Bryson Kuzdzal (24) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Pick 2: New York Jets," Edholm wrote. "Arvell Reese. Ohio State, LB/Edge, Junior. I think the Jets will take Reese here and use him primarily as an edge rusher early on. They've added depth and experience on defense in free agency, which should give Reese a lengthy runway for liftoff. He's still a bit green, with just 16 collegiate starts under his belt, but the sky's the limit."

By now, you've likely seen Reese mocked to the Jets a million times. But why is that the case? Let's dive into Reese as a prospect.

He has great size at 6'4'' and 241 pounds and is just 20 years old. He hasn't stepped foot on an NFL field yet but he was graded as a "Pro Bowl-level" talent as a prospect at the combine already. In 2025, he played in 14 games for Ohio State and had 69 total tackles, including 10 for a loss, to go along with 6 1/2 sacks and two passes defended. Those numbers on the surface are good. But why worthy of the No. 2 overall pick? It's his potential. He can get after the quarterback, but he can also move around the defense as a hybrid linebacker. ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. ranked his as the No. 3 overall prospect in the draft class and called him a "complete" football player.

"This is a complete football player," Kiper wrote. "Reese jumps off the Ohio State tape, playing the game like a veteran. I see natural instincts at the linebacker position that allow him to make plays most guys just can't make, and he has the burst to get home when turned loose as a pass rusher. Reese has been a big riser in this class."

Reese would be a home run of a pick for the Jets at No. 2. He could help in 2026, but the potential beyond that as he ages is even higher. On paper, he's a superstar waiting to happen in the NFL.