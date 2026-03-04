The New York Jets have quite a few holes on their roster, and, at quarterback, nobody knows what New York will do next.

One thing is certain: The front office is having numerous discussions about the next signal-caller they should add. The Justin Fields experiment didn’t work out in 2025, and it appears that New York will be moving on from the former first-round pick this offseason. Enter: Kyler Murray.

The Jets have a unique opportunity to sign a former Pro Bowl quarterback to a relatively low-cost contract. Murray finds himself in a similar predicament to Russell Wilson in 2024, when he was released by the Denver Broncos and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the league minimum salary. While it’s theoretically possible for Murray to secure a larger contract than Wilson did, it’s highly unlikely that the deal will surpass $10 million annually.

Are the Jets looking into signing Kyler Murray?

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before playing against the New York Jets at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 10, 2024. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Jets will absolutely explore the idea of adding Murray as their quarterback — and I can tell you with certainty that they were already having discussions about it in Indianapolis last week," wrote The Athletic Jets beat reporter Zack Rosenblatt.

While Murray is expected to be released by Arizona at the start of the new league year, the Jets might consider sending a late-round pick to the Cardinals to acquire his rights. However, his contract could be a major hurdle. A sixth- or seventh-round pick would likely be enough to trade for Murray.

If New York were to pursue Murray in free agency, the former Oklahoma Sooner is unlikely to command a substantial salary because he’s already owed $36.5 million guaranteed from Arizona in 2026. New York is an appealing landing spot for a quarterback seeking to revive his career, which was once one of the brightest in the NFL.

"Coach Aaron Glenn has a relationship with Murray’s father — they both played at Texas A&M, though not at the same time — and has typically preferred quarterbacks with mobility," Rosenblatt wrote.

"The Jets’ supporting cast on offense isn’t bad either: a solid offensive line, a No. 1 wide receiver (Garrett Wilson) and a talented running back (Breece Hall)."

Murray, the 28-year-old quarterback, played in just five games for the Cardinals in 2025 before sustaining a foot injury and being replaced by backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Over the five games, Murray threw for 962 yards and six touchdown passes. Considering his likely full recovery in 2026, Murray emerges as a realistic target for the Jets if they choose to adopt the bridge-quarterback strategy.