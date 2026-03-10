Jets Reportedly Had Surprise Competition for Geno Smith Trade

The New York Jets' reported trade for quarterback Geno Smith with the Las Vegas Raiders wasn't without obstacles, in the end.

According to a Tuesday report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, which came in minutes after the news of the trade first broke, the Minnesota Vikings had legitimate interest in Smith, which came as a mild surprise after it seemed as though recently released Pro Bowler Kyler Murray was Minnesota's top choice.

"Geno Smith had real interest from the Vikings, but the Jets were able to get it done," Schultz wrote on X.

Should Jets fans be excited about Smith's return?

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) calls an audible against the Houston Texans in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Smith, 35, emerged as the favorite to become the Jets' new starting signal-caller over the last few days. The fact that the Vikings got involved in any capacity should make Jets fans somewhat grateful that all the team had to give up to get him was a late-round pick swap (their sixth-rounder for the Raiders' seventh).

It was obvious that the Raiders, who own the No. 1 pick in next month's draft and will almost certainly select Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza, were moving on. And the Jets needed a bridge solution, as they weren't likely to take a QB at No. 2 in the draft, for which Smith fit the bill.

Almost 13 years after he was selected with the Jets' second-round pick in 2013, Smith makes his return to New York coming off his worst season since reclaiming an NFL starting job with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022. His arrival signals that the Jets believe they can be more competitive than their 3-14 record this past season, but also that the QB position is not solved for the long haul.

Is it better, then, to be the Jets or the Vikings? Minnesota will seemingly either turn the reins back over to J.J. McCarthy, who had all sorts of setbacks during his first healthy NFL season, or take a gamble on Murray, who could constitute more of a long-term fix than Smith.

From Smith's perspective, it just had to be nice to feel wanted. Will a homecoming bring out the version of the veteran who racked up back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances in 2022 and 2023?