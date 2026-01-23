Jets Reportedly Open to QB Reunion in 2026

The New York Jets' quarterback room is completely open and up in the air right now.

As of writing, there is no real guarantee that anyone from the quarterback room in 2025 will return in 2026. Tyrod Taylor is a pending free agent, Justin Fields is "likely' to be released by the franchise this offseason, and Brady Cook looked overmatched down the stretch. Cook is just 24 years old and is under contract and should be back in 2026, but there's no guarantee.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Rumors have already started to circulate, pointing to different options for the team at the game's most important position — both veterans and prospects alike. Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports dropped an interesting report on Thursday and noted that the Jets are open to bringing Taylor back.

The Jets need to address the QB room

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) reacts after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Jets want Tyrod Taylor back? The New York Jets are expected to overhaul the quarterback position once again," Pauline wrote. "Justin Fields is not expected back with the team in 2026, and Tyrod Taylor is ready to hit the free-agent market. I’m told the Jets have let it be known they’d like to bring Taylor back in 2026 in a similar role to the one he manned last season.

"Taylor started four games in the middle of the season, playing reasonably well before being sidelined with injury in December. He orchestrated one of the Jets’ three victories, beating the Atlanta Falcons, and he kept his team in the game earlier in the year against Tampa Bay, a game the Jets lost on the final drive. ... Despite their hopes to keep Taylor, those close to the situation believe it will be tough to re-sign him, as there will be a market for the quarterback and the Jets will have to overpay to keep him."

If the Jets are really open to bringing Taylor back, it wouldn't be a massive shock, but the team shouldn't stop there. Taylor has proven throughout his career that he can be a good backup. But the 2025 season was a perfect example of why he shouldn't be the only option for New York. Taylor has dealt with plenty of injuries throughout his career and that was on full display, and is why the undrafted Cook was starting down the stretch.

New York should roll the dice on a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft with either their No. 16 pick or their second-round pick. But it also needs one or two veterans. If Taylor comes back, it shouldn't be just him. He'd be great to have back as a mentor for a young guy, but the team should be aiming higher for a veteran starter.

More NFL: Jets Likely to Release Justin Fields in Quarterback Shakeup