Jets Likely to Release Justin Fields in Quarterback Shakeup

The offseason is still young and yet the noise around the New York Jets' quarterback room has been loud and endless.

That is to be expected when you have a hole at the game's most important position. Even with all of the speculation and rumors of the offseason around the quarterback position, it has been nothing compared to last offseason when it initially wasn't clear whether the Jets were going to move on from Aaron Rodgers.

The Jets turned to Justin Fields in free agency and he was benched during the 2025 season. His future is up in the air, and doesn't seem likely to involve New York. ESPN shared a column in which insiders from each of the teams picking in the top-10 in the 2026 National Football League Draft broke down the biggest question for each franchise. Unsurprisingly, for the Jets, that is the quarterback. ESPN's Rich Cimini broke the question down while saying "chances are" the Jets release Fields, sign a veteran, and draft a quarterback either in the first- or second-round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Jets need at least two quarterbacks

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"No. 2. New York Jets," Cimini wrote. "What is the most likely route that the Jets will take in addressing QB? They won't draft a quarterback [with the No. 2 pick] unless the Raiders somehow pass on Mendoza. Chances are, the Jets will have an all-encompassing plan: acquire a veteran or two (perhaps Malik Willis or Kirk Cousins), release Justin Fields and draft a quarterback with the No. 16 or No. 33 pick.

"The later draft pick could be Alabama's Ty Simpson or Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss. This would cover their short- and long-term interests. And if the Jets can't secure a quarterback of the future, they can look toward 2027 and start a 'March for Arch' campaign."

This isn't the first time Cimini has noted that the team is likely to move on from Fields. Before the Week 18 season finale, he specifically said that Fields is "likely to be released."

"Quarterback Justin Fields, essentially demoted to third string before being placed on injured reserve, is likely to be released," Cimini wrote. "He's due to make $20 million, including $10 million guaranteed, next season."

This makes sense as a good path forward. Fields and the Jets didn't work out. He's young enough that he could very well have a resurgence elsewhere, but the two sides didn't work. There's no reason at all the Jets should use the No. 2 pick on a quarterback if it's not Mendoza. Taking a prospect later on and rolling with a new veteran for the 2026 campaign would at least give the Jets a path forward after the dysfunction of 2025.

