Jets Rightfully 'Stubborn' In Blockbuster Trade Talks
There are just 15 days to go until the 2025 National Football League trade deadline on November 4th.
The New York Jets will play one more game ahead of the trade deadline on Sunday, Oct. 26th against the Cincinnati Bengals before a much-needed bye week in Week 9. After that, their next game will be Week 10 on Nov. 9th after the trade deadline against the Cleveland Browns. At best, the Jets will have a 1-7 record at the trade deadline, or they will be 0-8.
With the Jets struggling, unsurprisingly there have been reports out there about contenders eyeing different pieces throughout New York's roster. CBS Sports senior NFL reporter and insider Jonathan Jones said that "all eyes" are on running back Breece Hall and linebacker Jermaine Johnson II right now, but that the Jets have been "stubborn" with their asking prices when approached about trade ideas so far.
"Will the Jets have a fire sale? You have to start in Gotham and the winless Jets, the NFL's only 0-7 team," Jones said. "The league has been eyeing Gang Green's assets, but the Jets haven't really entertained anything regarding their players just yet. One source said the team has been 'stubborn' with their asking prices. Logical thinking says that has to change soon. All eyes are on running back Breece Hall and edge Jermaine Johnson there. Hall is No. 12 in the NFL in rushing yards but has been held out of the end zone so far this season."
Hall and Jones have consistently been the two names mentioned pretty much anytime a league insider has brought up the trade deadline for New York. Last week, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared that his impression is that the Jets would prefer to make "more modest moves" rather than blowing up the roster. But, that was before the Jets dropped to 0-7 on the season.
The Jets should keep Breece Hall and Jermaine Johnson
There are just 15 days to go until the trade chatter can stop until the offseason. For the Jets, it's going to be a busy few weeks, but not in a good way. It was known heading into the season that a rebuild under Aaron Glenn was going to take time, but no one could've predicted the 0-7 start.
Hall is going to be a free agent after the season whereas Johnson had his fifth-year option picked up for next year. There's an argument that dealing Hall could work because the Jets have Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. But, Allen is hurt and Davis has 10 rushing attempts total on the season so far. Hall is the clear-cut, No. 1 back and despite the brutal start arguably should be kept around.
Glenn is coming from a team in the Detroit Lions that went through a similar rebuild that was brutal at the beginning and has blossomed since. The running back position was a key piece to that turnaround. The Lions had D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams at one point, who formed a solid duo themselves. They transitioned to a duo with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and have shined since. Back in 2021, the Lions were a 3-13-1 football team. Last year, they were 15-2 with Gibbs and Montgomery. Hall is a player similar to Gibbs and Allen hypothetically is a guy like Montgomery, although not to the same level.
That's obviously just one way to build an offense, but having a star running back in Hall and a clear No. 1 receiver in Garrett Wilson can jumpstart the rebuild. If you trade away Hall for a draft pick, then you have to roll the dice to try to find another player like him, which obviously isn't easy to do. It's easy to look at the 0-7 record and say to trade people, but Hall and Johnson are both young that they could help a rebuild, unless someone offers a package the front office can't refuse.