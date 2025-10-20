Another Loss Leads To Another Cryptic Jets Post
The New York Jets had another tough weekend.
This time, the Jets took on the Carolina Panthers at home and were defeated, 13-6. On top of this, New York benched Justin Fields and turned to Tyrod Taylor in the second half. The Week 7 showdown obviously led to some drama. When you bench a quarterback after signing a two-year, $40 million deal, the noise is going to come. The Jets also got some bad news throughout the game injury-wise, including a concussion for cornerback Sauce Gardner.
It just wasn't the Jets' day. One trend that has been emerging over the last few weeks is crytic messages after games. Jets running back Breece Hall took to Instagram with a photo that included the phrase, "#Free20," in the caption. Allen Lazard also took to social media with a post of his own after Week 6 that said: "It gets easier with honesty."
After losing against the Panthers on Sunday, now it's linebacker Jermaine Johnson II who took to social media with a post of his own.
"Laying it all out there man… something gotta give," Johnson said.
Will the Jets make a change?
It certainly sounds like people aren't happy in the locker room, which isn't shocking with an 0-7 record. What makes Johnson's post a bit more interesting is the fact that he's been the subject of some trade rumors recently. For example, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that teams have called about the availability of Johnson.
"The Jets are already getting calls on defensive end Jermaine Johnson and running back Breece Hall. They are making calls looking for a kick returner."
For Johnson, he's under contract next year as the fifth-year option on his rookie deal already has been picked up. His post obviously isn't a guarantee that he is going to be moved, but it is a bit of an insight into what he is thinking after the team's seventh loss. New York has a lot of work to do and something clearly isn't working right now.
The Jets will return to the field looking for their first win of the season on Sunday, Oct. 26th against the Cincinnati Bengals.
