Jets Rookie Could Be 2026's Breakout Player in New York

The New York Jets went into last offseason with big decisions to make. The first big decision was at quarterback, and the Jets didn't hesitate to cut ties with Aaron Rodgers in order to sign and start youngster Justin Fields.

The next big decision came at the top of the NFL draft.

The Jets seemingly wanted an offensive tackle with their first round pick last year and there were three names expected to go in the first 10 picks: Will Campbell, Armand Membou, and Kelvin Banks Jr.

After the rival New York Patriots landed Campbell ahead of the Jets, New York select Membou with their top pick. The young offensive tackle flashed star potential in his rookie year, but Banks looked even better with the New Orleans Saints. It's far too early to decide which of the three prospects will be the best and it's certainly far too early to list any of them as a bust, but right now, it seems like the Jets got the second-best offensive tackle in the class.

But the talent is there. The potential is there. There's a good chance that Membou takes a big step forward in year two with the Jets and New York is certainly going to need him to make this stride.

Jets need Armand Membou to take a big step forward this year

Jul 23, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Armand Membou (70) participates in a drill during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Membou found himself thrust into the starting lineup as a rookie and he was ready for the role. But the Jets are going to need him more than ever in 2026.

John Simpson and Alijah Vera-Tucker are both free agents and it's unclear if the Jets will be able to re-sign them.

Simpson was a key piece of the offensive line last season while Vera-Tucker spent the entire year on the sidelines with injuries. Either way, when healthy, these are two starters for the Jets. Losing them would be watching 40 percent of the offensive line leave in free agency, which would put additional pressure on Membou and the returning starters.

To put more pressure on the young tackle, the quarterback position is still in question. Depending on what the Jets do, they could be in an unfortunate spot with a young quarterback under center. If Membou doesn't take a big step forward this offseason, the entire Jets offense could fold under the pressure on the incoming quarterback.

But with the flashes of stardom seen in 2025, Membou is the perfect breakout candidate in New York.