Jets at Crossroads With Alijah Vera-Tucker’s Future

The majority of the New York Jets' offensive line is under contract and ready to roll for the 2026 season.

Armand Membou and Olu Fashanu are both under contract for years to come to bookend the line at offensive tackle. Josh Myers inked an extension as the Jets' center. On top of that, Joe Tippmann is under contract for 2026 after a solid year at guard for New York.

Now, the Jets just need to figure out the other guard spot. Both Alijah Vera-Tucker and John Simpson are pending free agents. When healthy, Vera-Tucker is a Pro Bowl-level talent. But health is the question. He missed the entire 2025 season and only played in 12 games across the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Simpson started all 17 games for New York in 2025 and is also up in the air.

The Jets have a decision to make with Alijah Vera-Tucker

Jul 24, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) speaks to the media during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

It'll be interesting to see how it all goes. Vera-Tucker's market is specifically tricky. ESPN's Rich Cimini even said he heard from one person who said he could get roughly $13 million per year on a multi-year deal and another person said he could be lined up for a one-year deal.

"Alijah Vera-Tucker, guard," Cimini wrote. "Coach Aaron Glenn identified Vera-Tucker last summer as a player he'd like to sign long term. A few weeks later, the former first-round pick tore the triceps in his left arm, ending his season before it began. Therein lies the issue: The talent is there, but so is the durability concern. Vera-Tucker, who turns 27 this offseason, has sat out one full season and large chunks of two others because of various injuries. All told, he has played in 43 of 85 games over five years, making it hard to predict his value as a free agent.

"The Jets have four starting offensive linemen under contract, and they'd love to slot Vera-Tucker into that fifth spot (probably left guard). But how much are they willing to risk on an injury-prone player? One agent who doesn't represent Vera-Tucker speculated that he could earn $13 million per year on a multi-year contract; another predicted a one-year prove-it deal. The fallback option could be the durable, but penalty-prone John Simpson, who will test the market."

He's just 26 years old. Arguably, the Jets should try for a one-year deal. With all of his injury troubles early on in his young career, it's hard to bet on him in the long term. He has the talent, but the injuries are tough. If he lands a one-year, prove-it deal, he could be in line for a big contract next year.

