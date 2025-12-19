Jets, Saints Eerily Similar But New Orleans Has Advantage

The New York Jets have will face off against the New Orleans Saints in a matchup that will surely have 2026 National Football League Draft implications.

If the season were to end today, the Jets would have the No. 5 pick in the first round of the draft, while the Saints aren't far behind and would have the No. 7 pick. This isn't much different from 2025. The Jets had the No. 7 pick in the draft and selected offensive lineman Armand Membou. The Saints had the No. 9 pick and selected fellow offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr.

Right now, the Jets have a 3-11 record and the Saints are 4-10 on the season. These are two teams that are in somewhat similar positions. Both hired new head coaches last offseason without previous head coaching experience. Aaron Glenn was hired by the Jets with his most recent experience being as the defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions. He was actually linked to the Saints' then-open head coach position, but came to New York.

The Jets and Saints have been on a similar path

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn stands on the sideline against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Saints hired Kellen Moore after serving as the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles and helping to lead the team to the Super Bowl this past February.

Both the Jets and Saints have been franchises that have struggled in recent years. Both are in line for high draft picks, but the big difference right now is that the Saints have figured out the quarterback position, while the Jets have not. Both teams will be rolling with a rookie on Sunday. The Jets will roll with undrafted rookie Brady Cook while the Saints are behind 2025 second-round pick Tyler Shough.

Shough is 3-3 as the Saints' starting quarterback, including wins over the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the last two weeks. Cook is the Jets' third starting quarterback of the season after Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor.

Sunday's game is more important for the Jets from this perspective. The Saints don't need the highest draft pick. They have a quarterback and just need to build around him. The Jets have weapons, but don't have the quarterback. Not to say a team should hope for a loss, but a higher draft pick would go further for New York than the Saints at this point.

That's the perception around these two teams right now based solely on the quarterback. New York and New Orleans have been in similar positions over the last year, but the Saints' rebuild looks to be a bit further along thanks to its quarterback. That's what the Jets need this upcoming offseason.

