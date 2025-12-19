Jets Rookie Brady Cook Ready For Opportunity Vs. Saints

The New York Jets are rolling with rookie quarterback Brady Cook for at least the Week 16 showdown against the New Orleans Saints.

Cook will make his second start in the National Football League as the Jets hit the road to take on the New Orleans Saints. On Thursday, the Jets got positive updates with both Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor returning to the practice field in limited capacities, but it will be at least one more week of Cook. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn announced his decision on Wednesday while pointing to a need to continue to evaluate the 24-year-old.

Cook has shown some flashes under center for the Jets, including a red-hot, 6-for-6 touchdown drive early against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. But also has been turnover-prone. That's why the idea of evaluation continues to make sense as the team sorts out what they have with him.

The Jets rookie has said everything right

New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) looks to pass during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One thing that is true, is that the rookie has said all of the right things since taking over as the starter. For example, he spoke about the opportunity ahead against the Saints on Wednesday, as transcribed by team reporter Jack Bell.

"It's an opportunity for me to lead this team once again and try to go get a win on the road," Cook said. "And it's really as simple as that. It's about this week, preparing this week and playing on Sunday in New Orleans. That's how I'm looking at it.

"It's building from Miami, building from last week, taking all those reps with me into this week, and in practicing, fixing what I need to fix, and then going out there on Sunday and playing."

So far, Cook has played in two games with the Jets, including the one start against the Jaguars. Overall, Cook has gone 36-of-63 (57.1 percent) for 339 yards, one touchdown, and five interceptions. He also has 39 yards on the ground on seven carries.

With three games left, the Jets should get another look at Cook. Fields and Taylor returned to practice, but in limited capacities on Thursday. Roll with the healthy Cook and then see what happens next week. If he doesn't do well, maybe give one of the veterans another shot. If he plays well, keep it going with the rookie.

