The first wave of NFL free agency has passed. While many talented players are available to sign, the league will gradually start shifting its focus to the upcoming NFL Draft.

The New York Jets hold picks Nos. 2 and 16 in the first round, which is scheduled for April 23 in Pittsburgh. It's too early to predict what they'll do in April, but ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper's take in his latest mock draft is that the Jets might surprise some people with their selections.

Does New York aim for a quarterback with the second overall pick? Do they find a pass rusher who can make an impact for the next decade or more? What about landing a generational talent at safety? Those answers will officially come in late April, but for now, it's all speculation.

Pick No. 2: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman David Bailey (DL31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"[Ohio State's Arvell Reese and Caleb Downs] are all good options for a defense that could use a lot of help, but the Jets really need an instant impact edge rusher," Kiper wrote. "They were 31st in sacks last season (26) and traded Jermaine Johnson, further thinning out the unit. They have to find foundational players off the edge."

Bailey recorded 14.5 sacks with Texas Tech in 2025 and earned a 93.3 PFF pass rush grade, ranking second in the country among 853 eligible pass rushers. He also posted a 92.4 PFF overall grade, placing fifth nationally.

If the Jets believe they can't risk waiting for Reese to develop at pick No. 2 but also believe trading the pick isn't worth it, Bailey seems like the safest choice for a team eager to compete soon.

Pick No. 16: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (QB17) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Surprise! The Jets appear to have fallen in love with Simpson in this mock draft.

With New York recently acquiring veteran quarterback Geno Smith, Simpson would be able to sit and learn behind Smith for at least the 2026 season before he's ready to step into a full-time role.

"But this is a good range for Simpson, who has only 15 career starts but throws with accuracy, processes quickly and moves well in the pocket," Kiper said. "He threw 28 touchdown passes in 2025 and is a first-round QB in my book."

Some around the league are preparing for the possibility that Simpson might be picked higher than expected, even nearing the top ten.

The main concern here is the lack of experience. Simpson, as Kiper pointed out, only started in 15 games. It's something the league recently saw with former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who started just 12 games in college but was picked No. 4 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He has yet to succeed at the next level.