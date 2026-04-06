Jets Should Call Giants About All-Pro DT After Shocking Trade Request

The New York Jets have made a slew of moves to upgrade their defense this offseason. They've added a slew of talent in free agency, as well as players like T'Vondre Sweat and Minkah Fitzpatrick in trades.

The Jets could take another big swing to bring in a superstar on defense.

ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter recently reported that New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade following months of trade speculation surrounding his name.

"ESPN sources: Giants All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade and he will not be participating in the team’s off-season workout program that opens Tuesday," Schefter wrote in a post to X on Monday. "Lawrence and the Giants have been through two off seasons attempting to negotiate a contract reflecting his value to the Giants over the last three years, but there has not been any progress, per sources."

Jets should make a trade offer for Giants DT Dexter Lawrence

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) gestures during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Dexter Lawrence has two years remaining on his deal and is currently scheduled to make $20 million this upcoming season," Schefter wrote in a post to X. "Initially there had been optimism that with changes in the organization, discussions could move forward. But now that they haven’t, new Giants head coach John Harbaugh will open his team’s off-season program Tuesday without one of his best players."

Lawrence is one of the better defensive tackles in the league right now, though his counting stats haven't been as impressive over the last year. He only recorded half a sack in a full 17-game season. But his PFF grade still ranked him as one of the best defensive tackles in the league. He's a good run stuffer and a solid pass rusher. A down year on the stat sheet isn't enough to override how good he's been in years past.

It might be expensive to trade for Lawrence, but the Jets should at least gauge the waters. They should have the Giants on the phone right now in an attempt to figure out if the two could come together on a trade.

Lawrence could slot in as a nose tackle in some sets. He could play as a 4-3 defensive tackle or a 3-4 defensive end for the Jets. Head coach Aaron Glenn wants to run multiple fronts, and Lawrence would be the perfect fit alongside Sweat, who's a true nose tackle.