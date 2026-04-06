Jets Should Call Giants About All-Pro DT After Shocking Trade Request
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The New York Jets have made a slew of moves to upgrade their defense this offseason. They've added a slew of talent in free agency, as well as players like T'Vondre Sweat and Minkah Fitzpatrick in trades.
The Jets could take another big swing to bring in a superstar on defense.
ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter recently reported that New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade following months of trade speculation surrounding his name.
"ESPN sources: Giants All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade and he will not be participating in the team’s off-season workout program that opens Tuesday," Schefter wrote in a post to X on Monday. "Lawrence and the Giants have been through two off seasons attempting to negotiate a contract reflecting his value to the Giants over the last three years, but there has not been any progress, per sources."
Jets should make a trade offer for Giants DT Dexter Lawrence
"Dexter Lawrence has two years remaining on his deal and is currently scheduled to make $20 million this upcoming season," Schefter wrote in a post to X. "Initially there had been optimism that with changes in the organization, discussions could move forward. But now that they haven’t, new Giants head coach John Harbaugh will open his team’s off-season program Tuesday without one of his best players."
Lawrence is one of the better defensive tackles in the league right now, though his counting stats haven't been as impressive over the last year. He only recorded half a sack in a full 17-game season. But his PFF grade still ranked him as one of the best defensive tackles in the league. He's a good run stuffer and a solid pass rusher. A down year on the stat sheet isn't enough to override how good he's been in years past.
It might be expensive to trade for Lawrence, but the Jets should at least gauge the waters. They should have the Giants on the phone right now in an attempt to figure out if the two could come together on a trade.
Lawrence could slot in as a nose tackle in some sets. He could play as a 4-3 defensive tackle or a 3-4 defensive end for the Jets. Head coach Aaron Glenn wants to run multiple fronts, and Lawrence would be the perfect fit alongside Sweat, who's a true nose tackle.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com