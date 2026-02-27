Jets Predicted to Poach 2-Time Chiefs Super Bowl Champ

One position that the New York Jets are going to have to keep a close eye on this offseason — outside of quarterback — is safety.

Malachi Moore showed promise as a rookie and should have a big role coming in 2026, but neither Andre Cisco nor Tony Adams is guaranteed to return in 2026. One way to solve the position would be by selecting Ohio State safety Caleb Downs with the No. 2 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 National Football League Draft. If the Jets don't go in that direction, then free agency would be the obvious next step.

USA Today's Christian D'Andrea predicted that the Jets will bolster the position through free agency and floated Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook as an option.

New York Jets: S Bryan Cook," D'Andrea wrote. "Needs: QB, WR, IOL, S, LB. Cap space: $79,344,717. New York has money to throw at this year's slightly underwhelming crop of wideouts. Would Alec Pierce or Romeo Doubs want to play for a franchise with a truly grim history of quarterback play and few viable opportunities to improve?

The Jets need to fill the safety position

"Tough call. Instead, let's lean into Aaron Glenn's strength and give him a player who could be 2026's top free agent defensive back. Cook isn't perfect, but his vision and tackling make him a chilling presence for a defense that gave up a boatload of explosive plays in Glenn's debut season."

New York focused primarily on injecting youth into the franchise last offseason. The Jets had an exodus of veteran talent, including Aaron Rodgers, and landed guys left and right who were under 30 years old.

Cook would fit that description. He's just 26 years old and was a second-round pick by Kansas City in 2022. Cook started all 17 games for the Chiefs over each of the last two seasons. Overall, Cook is a two-time Super Bowl champion, with three interceptions, 15 passes defended and 238 total tackles over the last four seasons. On the negative side, Cook allowed five touchdowns in coverage in 2025 53 targets in coverage. But, overall, he has held opposing quarterbacks to a 66.7 completion rate on 144 total targets against him in coverage since 2022.

Cook is a guy who has won at the highest level and has been a key piece of the Chiefs' defense. If the Jets could bring him to town, that would be a step in the right direction.