Why Jets-Chiefs Breece Hall Blockbuster Reportedly Fell Apart

The New York Jets have been clear with their intentions for running back Breece Hall. Jets general manager Darren Mougey spoke to the media from the 2026 National Football League Scouting Combine and was clear that New York is planning on keeping Hall either on a new deal, or the franchise/transition tag.

"Ideally, we'd find a way to get a deal done and keep Breece around," Mougey said. "I've said that for the past year since I got here. Breece is a good player, and we want to find a way to keep him around. We've been going through that process and are still doing so. We have a week to find out, if we can't get to an agreement, which way we'll go with the tag."

This is for the best for New York's offense. Hall was the team's brightest spot in 2025. Despite a 3-14 season, he set a career high with 1,065 rushing yards. He racked up 1,415 scrimmage yards in total, which was the second-highest mark of his career. There was a time when it wasn't guaranteed he would be sticking around.

The Chiefs were interested

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) on the field before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Hall was a red-hot name around the trade deadline. It was reported around the deadline that the Kansas City Chiefs wanted Hall and offered a fourth-round pick but New York wanted more. On Thursday, ESPN's Nate Taylor pulled back the curtain a bit more, noting that the Jets wanted a third-round pick, but the Chiefs wouldn't budge because they believed they could get Hall in free agency.

"Following a disappointing 6-11 campaign in 2025, one of the Chiefs' top priorities this spring is to upgrade the [running back room]," Taylor wrote. "Reid and Veach should have plenty of options, too. The top candidates appear to be Kenneth Walker III (Seattle Seahawks), Travis Etienne Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Tyler Allgeier (Atlanta Falcons). Just days into the combine, the Chiefs — and the rest of the league — learned that New York Jets running back Breece Hall is not expected to reach free agency. Jets general manager Darren Mougey shared Tuesday that they intend to retain Hall either through a new contract or with the franchise or transition tag.

"Ahead of the league's trade deadline in November, the Chiefs were close to acquiring Hall. But the deal between the Chiefs and Jets was never made. The Jets wanted a 2026 third-round pick. A source with knowledge of the negotiations said the Chiefs declined in part because they felt they could attract Hall to Kansas City if he was available in free agency."

Things could've been much different if the Chiefs had offered a third-rounder. Maybe Hall wouldn't even be on the team any longer. But the Chiefs didn't meet the asking price and seemingly won't have a shot at him in free agency. That's a win for New York.