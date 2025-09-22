Jets Silver Lining; Defensive Star Called Week 3 'Biggest Winner'
The New York Jets fell to 0-3 on the season after they suffered another crushing loss, this time to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Will McDonald IV made a spectacular play to block a late field goal, returning it for a go-ahead touchdown, but Baker Mayfield would lead the Buccaneers on a game-winning drive, capped off by a field goal to end the contest.
The loss was crushing, but there are still a few small silver linings. The Jets had a few players look like stars, but it's still disappointing at the end of the day. New York needs to find a way to come out with a victory.
Justin Fried of the Jet Press recently highlighted superstar defensive tackle Quinnen Williams as one of the Jets' biggest winners of Week 3 due to his dominant performance as the anchor of the defense. Williams finished the game with six tackles and a tackle for loss, but his production went far beyond the stat sheet.
Quinnen Williams shines bright again in Jets Week 3 loss
"The Jets' defense is far from perfect, but the unit held its own for much of the game, and that was largely due to another dominant performance from All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams," Fried wrote. "Williams was a one-man wrecking crew again on Sunday, finishing with four pressures, five run stops, and a stellar 89.9 Pro Football Focus run defense grade. An injury-riddled Bucs offensive line had no chance against the Jets' star defensive tackle.
"Williams is quietly off to a fantastic start in 2025 and has been arguably the Jets' best overall player. The defense's late-game meltdown should not overshadow what was another great Quinnen game."
Williams has been the clear top talent on the Jets' defense all season. His production goes far beyond the stat sheet, as he wrecks plays in numerous ways.
Behind Williams' dominant play, the middle of the Jets' defensive line has been stout. The star will need to continue to dominate if the Jets want any sort of chance to compete for some wins down the road. He's been excellent, despite New York's slow start.
