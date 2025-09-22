Baker Mayfield Fires 'Personal' Shot At Jets Coach After Week 3 Victory
The New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers matched up in one of the best games of the week at 1:00 P.M. EST on Sunday. After the Buccaneers led for most of the game, Jets defensive end Will McDonald blocked a field goal and took it back for a touchdown to give the Jets a late-game lead.
Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers responded with a game-winning drive of their own, ending with a field goal as time expired. Following the game, Mayfield fired a direct shot at Jets defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.
“Their D-coordinator (Steve Wilks) was the one who cut me in Carolina. A lot of stuff was personal today. Haason Reddick. Former Jet. A lot of people," Mayfield said after the 29-27 Buccaneers victory over the Jets.
Mayfield held onto this grudge for years, and there's good reason for that. The star quarterback has been doubted his entire career. It must feel incredible to prove those doubters wrong.
Justin Fried of the Jet Press went into depth about Mayfield's grudge with his former interim head coach.
"Mayfield’s mention of Wilks traces back to 2022, when both were with the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield arrived in Carolina that summer after a rocky exit from Cleveland, hoping to revive his career. Wilks, then the team’s interim head coach after Matt Rhule was fired, clearly wasn’t sold," Fried wrote. "Mayfield started six games for the Panthers but struggled to find consistency, throwing just six touchdowns with six interceptions.
"By November, he had lost the starting job, and in December, Wilks made the call to release him outright following Mayfield's request. It was a low point in Mayfield’s career, and he quickly landed with the Rams and flashed some life, but he clearly hasn't gotten over how his career in Carolina ended. And evidently, he holds Wilks accountable for it."
Wilks' defense has struggled with the Jets. His unit allowed 34 points in a shootout to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. They allowed 30 points in Week 2 as well. In Week 3, the Jets couldn't make one defensive stand to stop Mayfield and company at the end of the game.
Mayfield has seemingly gotten the last laugh in this battle.
