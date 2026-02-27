Jets Sound Willing to Let DL Walk After Polarizing 4-Year Run

The New York Jets moved on from one edge rusher on Thursday and it sounds like another could be on the way out of town this offseason as well.

New York isn't messing around. On Thursday, the Jets agreed to trade Pro Bowl edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II in exchange for former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat. If you're a Jets fan worried about this deal, it's going to be alright. Arguably, it's a steal for New York. The Jets will be able to draft an edge rusher to replace Johnson with the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Jets freed up even more salary cap space by getting rid of Johnson. Sweat has two seasons left on his deal and also he was the fifth-highest graded defensive lineman in football in 2025, per Pro Football Focus.

Sweat had an 83.4 grade from PFF (No. 5 of 134 qualifying defensive linemen). In comparison, Quinnen Williams earned an 88.8 grade (No. 2 of 134 qualifying defensive linemen). Really not that far off.

Will Micheal Clemons be back in 2026?

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive end Micheal Clemons (72) after the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

There's more work to do for this Jets team, obviously. There will be more changes. There will be guys coming, and also guys going. For example, in the aftermath of the Johnson deal, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt noted that it would be "mildly surprising" if Micheal Clemons is back in 2026.

"Micheal Clemons is hitting free agency and it would be mildly surprising if he returned," Rosenblatt wrote. "The other edge rushers under contract include Braiden McGregor, 2025 fifth-round pick Tyler Baron, Kingsley Jonathan and Eric Watts, none of whom are expected to make the 53-man roster this summer."

Clemons is someone who has had a bit of a polarizing stint with the Jets over the last four seasons. There are times when he has looked great out there. He had 4 1/2 sacks in 2024 while starting all 17 games for New York. In 2025, he took a bit of a step backwards and his role shifted. He played in 16 games, including just six starts. He had one sack and 22 total tackles, but dealt with some of the same penalty issues that have been a story in his career to this point.

When Clemons is at his best, he's someone who can help a defense out, especially in a depth role. But Rosenblatt is one of the team's most prominent insiders. If he doesn't think Clemons will be back, it's a pretty safe bet.