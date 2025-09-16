Jets' Aaron Glenn Addresses Growing Michael Clemons Concern
The New York Jets are 0-2 heading into their Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
There have been a few very positive takeaways from the first two weeks, like the play of All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner. But, also plenty of ways the team can improve. One player who has gotten a lot of flak through two weeks is veteran defensive lineman Micheal Clemons. He's in his fourth season with the Jets and has seen time in both games.
Penalties have been an issue throughout his young career to this point. This trend continued into Week 2 with an unnecessary hit on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen early in the game.
Jets head coach Aaron Glenn already had a message for Clemons and how things need to change, as transcribed by The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.
The Jets have a few things to improve heading into Week 3
"It can’t happen,” Glenn said. “Mike has done a really good job from training camp going to the season, of understanding exactly what we’re trying to do," Glenn said as transcribed by Rosenblatt. "I think he had the one (penalty) in Green Bay … and then the one yesterday. It’s so hard for a defensive lineman to make sure they don’t go in and try to finish the tackle on the quarterback because of the rules. But that’s not an excuse at all. I have to go back and make sure I emphasize again with him, ‘Man, you have to understand exactly where we have to tackle the quarterback,’ because he was going to try and make a play."
Penalties have been a massive talking point for this Jets team. Last year, the Jets led the league with 137 penalties. When Glenn came into the picture this offseason, he made it clear that getting that penalty number down was a priority. Overall, the Jets have been better in that area through two games. Right now, the Jets are No. 23 in the league in penalties with 12. While this is the case, Clemons remains someone to watch, especially heading into Week 3.