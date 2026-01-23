Jets 'Secret Superstar' Is Darren Mougey Masterclass

While the 2025 National Football League season wasn't great for the New York Jets, one thing that became clear was that Darren Mougey knows how to bring value to town on the trade block.

The Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams trades surprised, but when you get returns like New York got, you make the moves. New York got two first-round picks and Adonai Mitchell from the Indianapolis Colts. The Jets got a first-round pick, a second-round pick, and Mazi Smith from the Dallas Cowboys.

Those deals got the most headlines, but they weren't the only successes from Mougey and the front office. Another big example was Jowon Briggs. The Jets announced on Aug. 20 that the Jets were acquiring Briggs and a seventh-round pick for a sixth-round pick. The 24-year-old thrived in his first season in New York. He recorded four sacks, 10 quarterback hits, and 38 total tackles in 17 games. In comparison, he had zero sacks, two quarterback hits, and 13 total tackles in six games as a rookie in 2024 with the Cleveland Browns.

The Jets made a great move

Clearly, the Jets saw something in Briggs. He played well enough that Pro Football Focus' Zach Tantillo called him the Jets' "secret superstar" from the 2025 season.

"New York Jets: DI Jowon Briggs," Tantillo wrote. "When the Jets had a trade-deadline fire sale and moved Quinnen Williams, someone needed to help fill the All-Pro-sized hole in the defense. Briggs ended up being that player.

"From Weeks 10 through 18, Briggs dominated as a pass rusher, posting an 89.4 PFF pass-rush grade that ranked second among all interior defenders. In that same span, he ranked third at the position with a 19.4 percent pass-rush win rate."

This is the type of move that should give Jets fans hope. The front office obviously didn't get everything right in 2025, but they proved they can bring value to town. If the Jets can get the quarterback right this offseason, it will completely change the perception of the franchise.

