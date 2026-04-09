Jets Star Playmaker at Center of NFL Draft Trade Buzz
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The New York Jets have a lot of question marks with their team right now, but they seemed to answer one of those questions when they placed the franchise tag on star running back Breece Hall.
Hall has been a trade candidate in the past, notably last season at the trade deadline, but he was never moved. This offseason, he was set to enter free agency with an argument as the best running back on the market. As a result, it seemed like he would leave the Jets in free agency. But the Jets opted to franchise tag him while they look to sign him to a long-term contract extension.
To this point, no deal has been agreed upon, so there's been growing buzz that the Jets could trade him as early as this offseason.
Jack McKessy of USA Today recently suggested the Jets could look to trade Hall during the NFL draft in a few weeks.
Breece Hall could be traded if a contract extension isn't agreed on
"The Jets placed the franchise tag on Hall this offseason, but if progress stalls on extension talks, Hall could find his way out of New York," McKessy wrote. "The young running back will be 25 in May and was the subject of trade rumors at last year's deadline. He's made clear his frustrations with the Jets over the years, including a recent cheeky comment that Gang Green was spending a lot of money in free agency as he still waited for his long-term extension."
The Jets and Hall should be somewhat close on a contract extension. If the Jets didn't think the two sides could figure something out, they would have traded him at his peak value at the trade deadline. They also could have tagged and traded him. But they didn't. This indicates the Jets are hopeful to land a new deal with the young playmaker.
On the flipside, if the Jets aren't confident in landing a new deal with him, trading him now would make the most sense. This would open the door to trading down in the NFL draft and landing Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love at pick No. 4 or pick No. 5.
If they're going to move him, they need to do it while they still have a chance to draft their next franchise running back this season. Dealing him during the draft would give the Jets that opportunity to find their new franchise starter.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com