Jets Star Playmaker at Center of NFL Draft Trade Buzz

The New York Jets have a lot of question marks with their team right now, but they seemed to answer one of those questions when they placed the franchise tag on star running back Breece Hall.

Hall has been a trade candidate in the past, notably last season at the trade deadline, but he was never moved. This offseason, he was set to enter free agency with an argument as the best running back on the market. As a result, it seemed like he would leave the Jets in free agency. But the Jets opted to franchise tag him while they look to sign him to a long-term contract extension.

To this point, no deal has been agreed upon, so there's been growing buzz that the Jets could trade him as early as this offseason.

Jack McKessy of USA Today recently suggested the Jets could look to trade Hall during the NFL draft in a few weeks.

Breece Hall could be traded if a contract extension isn't agreed on

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball asNew England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) pursues during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"The Jets placed the franchise tag on Hall this offseason, but if progress stalls on extension talks, Hall could find his way out of New York," McKessy wrote. "The young running back will be 25 in May and was the subject of trade rumors at last year's deadline. He's made clear his frustrations with the Jets over the years, including a recent cheeky comment that Gang Green was spending a lot of money in free agency as he still waited for his long-term extension."

The Jets and Hall should be somewhat close on a contract extension. If the Jets didn't think the two sides could figure something out, they would have traded him at his peak value at the trade deadline. They also could have tagged and traded him. But they didn't. This indicates the Jets are hopeful to land a new deal with the young playmaker.

On the flipside, if the Jets aren't confident in landing a new deal with him, trading him now would make the most sense. This would open the door to trading down in the NFL draft and landing Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love at pick No. 4 or pick No. 5.

If they're going to move him, they need to do it while they still have a chance to draft their next franchise running back this season. Dealing him during the draft would give the Jets that opportunity to find their new franchise starter.