Jets Star WR Emerging As Fantasy Football Sleeper For Week 12
The New York Jets are set to be without Garrett Wilson for the foreseeable future. They desperately need their other wide receivers to step up in his absence.
The Jets don't have another solidified star in their wide receiving core this year. But they have a few solid options to pick from. With Tyrod Taylor taking over at quarterback, the Jets will likely lean on the passing game a bit more than with Justin Fields.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently highlighted Jets wide receiver John Metchie III as a potential fantasy football sleeper option for the team's Week 12 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.
John Metchie III could be a solid fantasy football option in Week 12
"The New York Jets passing offense can't get any worse. Justin Fields threw for 170 yards, two touchdowns and an interception over the last two weeks. Gang Green announced it will bench him in favor of Tyrod Taylor," Moton wrote. "The 36-year-old backup isn't going to lead a high-powered passing attack, but he's capable of completing high-percentage throws to his top targets.
"Garrett Wilson will miss consecutive games on injured reserve, which leaves opportunities for backups to make a splash against the Baltimore Ravens, who rank 24th in passing yards allowed and give up the ninth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. Last week, John Metchie III led the Jets with 45 receiving yards. He also scored a touchdown. Managers should avoid Adonai Mitchell, who dropped multiple passes in the Jets' previous matchup with the New England Patriots. Metchie seems poised to be the go-to receiver until Wilson returns to action."
Metchie could be the No. 1 wide receiver in New York down the stretch. He has all the potential in the world and hasn't struggled with drops like Adonai Mitchell did in his first week with the Jets.
Given the fact that the Jets will likely throw the ball more this week, Metchie could be primed for a 70- or 80-yard receiving game. He could even sneak into the end zone against the Ravens.
