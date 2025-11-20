Jets Coach Sends Message To Adonai Mitchell After Disappointing Debut
The New York Jets shocked the entire NFL world at the trade deadline when they opted to trade Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts. The Jets also traded Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys, but it was the Gardner trade that was truly shocking.
In return, the Jets landed a slew of top draft picks and young wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. Mitchell was near the bottom of the Colts wide receiver depth chart, so it was easy for them to trade him, but the young star should be one of the more valuable pass catchers in New York.
But Mitchell's debut didn't go as planned. Mitchell had a few bad drops on well-thrown balls from Justin Fields. But Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand recently sent a message to Mitchell after this disappointing debut.
Tanner Engstrand sends message to Adonai Mitchell
"I'll just first start as AD, Adonai as the person, he's awesome. He's been phenomenal so far. Just like being around him," Engstrand said. "He's got great energy, he's got a great attitude. To me, that's where it starts. When I see him, I think he's one of us.
"If you want to watch his performance last week, I got it. The drops, that happens occasionally. But what I see there is separation. I see separation and to me, that gets me fired up. That gets me excited about that player and where he's going to go. We haven't even seen it. We haven't even scratched the surface with that guy and we're excited about where he's going to go."
Mitchell has never had an issue with drops. He had some of the better hands in his draft class in college. In the NFL, drops have never been an issue. It's more likely that his debut with the Jets was an anomaly than something to be concerned about.
Mitchell was getting a lot of separation in his debut with the Jets, which is what Engstrand discusses. If Mitchell can continue to get this kind of separation, his production should increase in his second week with the Jets.
