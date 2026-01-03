Jets Make Another Quarterback Move For Week 18

The New York Jets took care of their quarterback depth on Saturday.

New York has just one more game left and will face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. Throughout the week, the Jets had a crowded Injury Report. In total, 13 players popped up on the Injury Report and the Jets ruled eight players out, including Breece Hall, Brandon Stephens, Michael Clemons, Isaiah Davis, Xavier Newman-Johnson, Qwan'tez Stiggers, Mason Taylor, and Jelani Woods. On Saturday, the Jets announced that Davis, Newman, and Taylor have all been placed on the Injured Reserve.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

In response, the Jets announced that quarterback Hendon Hooker, defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan, and offensive lineman Kohl Levao all have been signed to the active roster. Also, Raheem Blackshear and Samuel Womack III have been elevated for the season finale.

What an odd season

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) makes a pass against Houston Texans during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, August 23, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Jets have signed QB Hendon Hooker, DL Kingsley Jonathan and OL Kohl Levao to the active roster," the Jets announced. "The Green & White also placed RB Isaiah Davis, OL Xavier Newman and TE Mason Taylor on injured reserve, and the team elevated RB Raheem Blackshear and DB Samuel Womack III for Sunday's game against the Bills.

"Hooker (6-3, 220) was signed to the Jets' practice squad on Dec. 18 and was elevated for Week 17. A third-round draft selection of the Detroit Lions in 2023, Hooker did not play during his rookie season while he recovered from an ACL injury. The 27-year-old, who played collegiately for Virginia Tech and Tennessee, appeared in 3 games for the Lions in 2024. He was waived by the Lions in August and signed to the Carolina Panthers' practice squad. Hooker was released by Carolina on Nov. 4."

The move to add Hooker to the active roster specifically makes sense. Tyrod Taylor has been one of the players on the Injury Report throughout the week. He was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday due to a knee injury. Justin Fields already is on the Injured Reserve. It's been a bad season from a quarterback perspective and the Jets need depth to make sure they can get through Week 18.

More NFL: Jets Top Offseason Priority Already Revealed