Jets Starter Projected to Sign 3-Year, $30 Million Free Agency Deal
In this story:
The New York Jets don't have a lot on their current roster to be excited about. Of course, they have bright spots like Garrett Wilson, but as a whole, their roster is a bit of a mess.
As a result, they need to have a big offseason. They have plenty of draft capital to bring in three or four starting caliber players, if not more. But they also have enough money to do damage in free agency. Per Spotrac, the Jets have nearly $80 million in cap space. But the first thing they need to do is retain their own free agents that they want back.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
The Athletic's Daniel Popper recently projected Jets starting offensive lineman John Simpson would sign a three-year, $30 million deal this offseason. At this price, the Jets should look to reunite with the talented lineman in the coming.
Jets should attempt to reunite with John Simpson in free agency
"Simpson is predominantly a left guard, where he started for the Jets for the past two seasons," Popper wrote. "He is a technically sound pass protector with a sturdy base and quick hands. He has an attacking play style.
"He fires off the ball in the run game and packs a punch at contact. He is always hunting for extra work as a pass protector. He is a better downhill run blocker than lateral blocker. His best fit is in a run scheme that lives between the tackles on inside zone and gap schemes, which will let him attack north."
Simpson has been very good for the Jets over the last two years. He's started all 34 games for New York since joining the team.
The Jets need to make sure they have a strong and healthy offensive line to block for whichever quarterback they bring in next. Their offensive tackles are both set. With Simpson and Alijah Vera-Tucker heading to free agency, the Jets need to secure a new deal with one, if not both, of these veterans.
Signing Simpson for $10 million a year would fit the Jets cap space perfectly.
More NFL: Jets Getting Shocking Buzz as Trade Fit For $73 Million Division Rival
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org