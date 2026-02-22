Jets Starter Projected to Sign 3-Year, $30 Million Free Agency Deal

The New York Jets don't have a lot on their current roster to be excited about. Of course, they have bright spots like Garrett Wilson, but as a whole, their roster is a bit of a mess.

As a result, they need to have a big offseason. They have plenty of draft capital to bring in three or four starting caliber players, if not more. But they also have enough money to do damage in free agency. Per Spotrac, the Jets have nearly $80 million in cap space. But the first thing they need to do is retain their own free agents that they want back.

The Athletic's Daniel Popper recently projected Jets starting offensive lineman John Simpson would sign a three-year, $30 million deal this offseason. At this price, the Jets should look to reunite with the talented lineman in the coming.

Jets should attempt to reunite with John Simpson in free agency

"Simpson is predominantly a left guard, where he started for the Jets for the past two seasons," Popper wrote. "He is a technically sound pass protector with a sturdy base and quick hands. He has an attacking play style.

"He fires off the ball in the run game and packs a punch at contact. He is always hunting for extra work as a pass protector. He is a better downhill run blocker than lateral blocker. His best fit is in a run scheme that lives between the tackles on inside zone and gap schemes, which will let him attack north."

Simpson has been very good for the Jets over the last two years. He's started all 34 games for New York since joining the team.

The Jets need to make sure they have a strong and healthy offensive line to block for whichever quarterback they bring in next. Their offensive tackles are both set. With Simpson and Alijah Vera-Tucker heading to free agency, the Jets need to secure a new deal with one, if not both, of these veterans.

Signing Simpson for $10 million a year would fit the Jets cap space perfectly.

