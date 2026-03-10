Why Jets Let Alijah Vera-Tucker Walk to Patriots

The New York Jets will have a new face at guard when the 2026 National Football League season opens.

In 2025, the Jets had John Simpson start all 17 games and would've had Alijah Vera-Tucker in a starting role as well, but he tore his triceps right before the season began and was forced to miss the entire campaign. For New York, it has Armand Membou, Olu Fashanu, Josh Myers and Joe Tippmann all signed for the 2026 season. The Jets just need to fill out the other guard spot. That's why there was plenty of chatter as free agency approached about the idea of retaining either Simpson or Vera-Tucker to maintain continuity. But both are gone. Simpson agreed to terms on a three-year, $30 million deal to join the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. Late Monday night, Vera-Tucker agreed to terms on a three-year deal to join the New England Patriots.

The former Jets guard is joining the Patriots

Jul 24, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) speaks to the media during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

As the dust has settled specifically on Vera-Tucker's deal with the Patriots, more details have come out painting a picture that the Jets were not as interested in a return as the noise out there would've seemingly indicated. ESPN's Rich Cimini reported on Monday night that the Jets "never showed a strong interest" in bringing Vera-Tucker back.

"Former Jets G Alijah Vera-Tucker is signing a three-year deal with the Patriots, per reports," Cimini wrote. "The Patriots have intel on AVT from former Jets coaches, including Todd Downing. The Jets never showed a strong interest in keeping him, mostly because of the injury history."

On Sunday, Cimini reported that there was interest from New York in retaining Vera-Tucker, Simpson and Nick Folk. All three have now reportedly agreed to terms on deals elsewhere.

With Vera-Tucker, he did end up getting a pretty large contract, despite his injury history. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Vera-Tucker got a three-year deal from the Patriots worth $42 million with a chance to get up to $48 million.

Patriots are giving former Jets first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker a three-year, $42 million deal worth up to $48 million. pic.twitter.com/wAyVdd9rdE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2026

With Vera-Tucker's injury history, it's perfectly fair that the Jets didn't hand that deal out. Now, it's just about going back to the drawing board and finding another guard to add to the group.