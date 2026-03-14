Jets Still Have Pressing Roster Hole After Free Agency Spending Spree

The New York Jets put together a very impressive and productive week in free agency. They completely revamped their defense from the ground up, adding players like Joseph Ossai and Demario Davis on the open market. They were also able to swing a trade for Minkah Fitzpatrick after adding T'Vondre Sweat in a trade earlier this offseason. As a whole, the defense looks much improved to the unit that didn't record a single interception last year.

But there's still work to be done with their roster.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic recently suggested the Jets still needed to add to the wide receiver room after the productive free agency period saw the defense change shape.

Who could the Jets add to fill the hole at wide receiver?

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Makai Lemon (WO29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"Adonai Mitchell showed some real promise last year after coming over from the Colts, and Isaiah Williams showed some flashes of being a capable slot receiver, but the Jets need to add at least one more quality wide receiver — and probably more than one," Rosenblatt wrote. "Mitchell, for all his talent, should not be the no-doubt No. 2 receiver going into the season. The Jets, according to team sources, went into free agency not planning to invest at the position since that often leads to significant overpays.

"They will wait and see if anyone interesting falls through the cracks at minimal cost — someone of the Darnell Mooney, Christian Kirk or Marquise Brown ilk would be interesting — but more likely they’ll try to find someone in the NFL Draft (they own the 16th pick in addition to No. 2 overall, as well as No. 33 and No. 44 in the second round) and/or in a trade."

Wide receiver is the clear biggest roster hole on the team. But there should be plenty of options to choose from.

There are still a handful of talented free agent wide receivers, like Darnell Mooney, if the Jets are interested. But it doesn't seem likely.

More than likely, they're going to be targeting Makai Lemon or Jordyn Tyson at pick No. 16 in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Both are crafty playmakers, though Lemon is a bit better in space while Tyson is a bit better at contested catches.

Either way, the Jets can't go wrong if they land one of these two at pick No. 16 after landing an impact player at pick No. 2.