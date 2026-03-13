Jets Struck Gold With $5.5 Million Offseason Signing

The New York Jets came into the offseason with major holes on their roster, but the front office deserves a lot of credit for the way they attacked the trade block and free agency.

The Jets have completely revamped their roster, especially on defense, over the last year. Despite trading Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline last year, the defense looks much better now than it did at any point last season. This can be attributed to additions like T'Vondre Sweat, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Demario Davis, and Joseph Ossai.

PFF's Ryan Smith recently highlighted the Jets $5.5 million signing of Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright as one of the best under-the-radar deals of the offseason, too.

Nahshon Wright signing was the Jets' steal of the offseason

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Wright was a third-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys back in 2021 but never found a role with the team, playing just 272 snaps over his first three years. He was traded to the Minnesota Vikings just prior to the 2024 season but spent the entire year on the practice squad," Smith wrote. "Wright broke out in a big way as a member of the Chicago Bears in 2025, appearing in all 19 games (including the playoffs) while intercepting five passes during the regular season, which earned him a Pro Bowl nod in the process.

"A cornerback who stands 6-foot-4 and plays predominantly on the outside, Wright will have another opportunity to showcase his skills in Aaron Glenn’s system in New York. The Jets were the first team in NFL history to go an entire season without at least one interception, so this is a good, low-risk move for a defense looking to create more turnovers in 2026."

Last year, the Jets defense became the first unit in NFL history to finish the year with no interceptions. It was truly incredible to watch the team play 17 games without a single interception.

But that shouldn't be the case in 2026 after adding a ball hawk like Wright to the roster. Wright recorded five interceptions, taking one back for a touchdown, as he earned his first career Pro Bowl appearance.

The talented defensive back is worth much more than $5.5 million for one season, but the Jets managed to land one of the biggest steals of the offseason.

He might not be a true cover corner with the abilities of Gardner, but not many are. Wright is going to play his role very well and he gives the Jets the chance to make splash plays every time the defense is on the field.