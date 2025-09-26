Jets Superstar Named 'Outside-The-Box' Trade Candidate
The New York Jets are going to try to avoid a back-breaking 0-4 start to the 2025 National Football League season when they take on the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.
New York is preparing for the AFC East showdown right now and has gotten some positive news throughout the week with Justin Fields returning to practice. It's not guaranteed that the Jets will get Fields back, but that's the way things are trending right now.
The Jets have been in two of the three games so far this season. New York had a chance against the Pittsburgh Steelers and a chance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills was a disaster. All in all, all three count as losses, though, in the standings.
An 0-3 start is tough to come back from, but the Jets have plenty of time left this season and a winnable game against the 0-3 Dolphins on Monday night. But, what if New York's early-season struggles don't turn around, though? The NFL's trade deadline is Nov. 4th. The Jets have a few weeks to turn things around before we get to the deadline. But, if they aren't able to, SNY Jets insider Connor Hughes floated Quinnen Williams as a player to watch.
Could the New York Jets trade Quinnen Williams?
"If you want a real outside-the-box one that is a possibility -- I don't want to say a possibility, but I could see it trending in that direction if things really go south -- is Quinnen," Hughes said. "I think that Quinnen is somebody that could fetch something substantial back. Think about the Dallas Cowboys where they want to have an attacking defensive front. They have the money now after getting rid of Micah Parsons. They have the extra first-round pick. Jerry Jones is wild, man. I could see him parting with one of those first-round picks that he got from the Green Bay Packers for Quinnen Williams if the Cowboys are in it a little bit, have a chance to make a run, and need to fix that defense.
"Quinnen Williams is running out of guaranteed money left on his deal. He's going to want that contract re-worked either with guaranteed salary or with new money. If that's not something the Jets are willing to do. If they don't want to pay Quinnen Williams for whatever reason, getting a first-round pick back for him makes some sense. This is assuming the Jets are completely out of it. I'm not saying the Jets are going to trade Quinnen Williams. I'm not saying Quinnen Williams is on the trade block."
Hughes is a team insider. He specifically noted that nothing is imminent. But, there were reports that the Cowboys were interested in Williams when the Micah Parsons sweepstakes was ongoing. Could this be a story to follow closer to November?
