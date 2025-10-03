Jets Take Flier On Ex-Falcons RB After 0-4 Start
The New York Jets shook up the practice squad a tad on Thursday.
New York is 0-4 on the season after a disappointing Week 4 loss against the Miami Dolphins. Now, it's preparing to take on the Dallas Cowboys this weekend. With the game approaching, one of the biggest questions for New York is about the return game. The Jets have had some struggles this season. The Jets had Xavier Gipson and cut ties with him after he fumbled Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In response, the Jets signed Isaiah Williams to come in and help specifically on the special teams. Williams had a rough day against the Dolphins. He fumbled and made a surprising decision in front of the team's endzone. On top of this, Braelon Allen got hurt on a return in the game. New York still has someone like Jamaal Pritchett on the practice squad, but made another move on Thursday. New York reportedly signed former Atlanta Falcons running back/defensive back Avery Williams to the practice squad and cut ties with Lawrance Toafili, per SNY's Connor Hughes.
The Jets made another move
"Sources: The Jets are signing Avery Williams to their practice squad. He has a lot of return ability — an area New York can improve in after struggles last week," Hughes said. "The Jets are letting Lawrance Toafili go as corresponding move."
Williams is just 27 years old and was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 National Football League Draft by the Falcons. He saw some time at both running back and cornerback throughout his run in Atlanta but mainly was a specialist. In 2021, he had 20 punt returns for 153 yards. He had 23 kick returns for 490 yards. In 2022, he had 18 punt returns for 292 yards and 16 kick returns for 313 yards. In 2024, he had 20 punt returns for 185 yards and 15 kick returns for 408 yards.
He's someone who may not be a big-name addition, but could be a solid depth option now if the Jets decide to make a change in the return game after a brutal Week 4.
