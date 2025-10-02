Garrett Wilson Delivers Perfect Message To Jets Fans
Even though the 2025 National Football League season hasn't gone as planned so far for the New York Jets, it has been clear that the franchise made the right decision investing in Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner for the long term.
Both superstars inked extensions before the season and both have been bright spots for the franchise this season. Wilson has 27 receptions for 311 yards and three touchdowns in four games. He's on a historic pace right now. He's on pace to top the Jets' single-season reception record of 109 by Brandon Marshall. Wilson is on pace for 114 catches, over 1,321 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns.
The Jets are lucky to have Garrett Wilson
Wilson is just 25 years old and signed a four-year extension before the campaign that will keep him tied to New York through the 2030 season. He was already under contract for 2025 and 2026 plus the extension now.
On Thursday, Wilson was asked his thoughts on the Jets and continued to make it clear how much he loves New York.
"I love it here," Wilson said. "These people have bought into me since I was a college kid not knowing what my next step was as far as football and the fanbase has dove into me. This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win at. It's not just about winning, for me, it's about where you do it at and what role did you play in that. I truly believe because of the things that guys that have been around here have gone through these last few years. We're battling to get out of. It will make it that much more beautiful. I don't ever lose sight of that. I don't lose faith in what (Aaron Glenn) and (Darren Mougey) and the staff and everyone here (has done)."
He also shared what he wants his legacy with the franchise to be.
"Someone that took a lot of pride in being part of the change," Wilson said. "That's all I really want. When players in the league talk about me, they respect the way I played the game"
Wilson is a certified superstar and clearly wants to be in New York. It's a new era with the Jets and Wilson is going to be one of the reasons this team turns things around.
