Jets Tied to Legendary Eagles Coach After Abrupt Exit

The New York Jets' offensive line has been an issue in recent years, although it took a step in the right direction in 2025.

New York selected Armand Membou with the No. 7 pick in the first round of the 2025 National Football League and he didn't just look like one of the best offensive rookies in football, but one of the better offensive tackles in the game. Imagine what year No. 2 is going to look like? This guy is also just 21 years old, so there's a lot of hope. Olu Fashanu held it down at the other offensive tackle spot and Joe Tippmann, Josh Myers and John Simpson were solid between the two. Plus, all five were available all season, which is important in itself.

The lines are the building blocks for good teams. If you can win in the trenches on both sides of the ball, you can win games. If you have the line right, it makes everything easier on offense. The Jets have talent and there are rumors out there that one of the very best offensive line coaches in football could have some interest in New York. The Philadelphia Eagles employed Jeff Stoutland for 13 years. but he abruptly announced his exit during Super Bowl Week. As details have come out, it sounds like a messy exit. That doesn't matter for New York. What does matter is that he's available. Eagles insider Jeff McLane of The Athletic shared on "unCovering the Birds with Jeff McLane" that some around the league believe Stoutland will join Frank Reich in New York.

The Jets should be all over Jeff Stoutland

"The Eagles have said that they want him to be still around the team, kind of like as an advisor and senior mentor," McLane said. "I'm not sure that's what Stoutland wants to do. Maybe he takes steps back, talks to his family. He's had some health issues that have gone public at times. Remember that time he had to leave the game in New York and so I'm sure his family wants him to kind of get that all figured out as well.

"But, you know, it sounds like a lot of people think that he could be following Frank Reich, who just became the offensive coordinator of the Jets, back to his hometown of New York. So it would be kind of coming full circle for Stoutland. But you could be certain, any team that needs an offensive line coach, and maybe some that already have them, they're going to be coming after this guy. They're going to want to bring Jeff Stoutland in."

The two were together in Philadelphia and won a Super Bowl. That would be massive for New York if this happens.

On first look, an offensive line coach doesn't necessarily jump off the page. But Stoutland is widely respected around the league as one of the very best in the business. Stoutland has helped build the Eagles' offensive line into a juggernaut for years at this point and has helped build up future Hall of Famers, like Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, among others. Another success story is Jordan Mailata, who went from playing rugby to being an All-Pro in the NFL. Also, one that Jets fans will remember, is Mekhi Becton. He flamed out in New York and then went to Philadelphia and immediately turned things around. He started for Philadelphia en route to Super Bowl LIX and cashed in with the Los Angeles Chargers, only to struggle again after leaving the Eagles.

Stoutland is a legendary offensive line coach. Pairing him with Membou and Fashanu would be a dream scenario.

