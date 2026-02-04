Jets Host Big-Name Candidate for In-Person OC Interview

The New York Jets are making progress in their search for a new offensive coordinator and it certainly seems like a decision could come at any time at this point.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Jets were expected to have three finalists come in for in-person interviews this week. In the process, Fowler reported that Greg Roman was one of the finalists. The Jets announced on Monday that they had interviewed Roman and Darrell Bevell for the opening. At the time, the announcement was a bit surprising because Frank Reich had been the person most connected to the role. So, as the Jets announced their in-person interviews, it came as a bit of a surprise that Reich's name wasn't included.

That changed on Tuesday, though. The Jets officially announced that they hosted Reich for an in-person interview.

The Jets are moving along in their search

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach Frank Reich stands on the field before the game against the Boston College Eagles at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"The Jets have completed an in-person interview with Frank Reich for the club's offensive coordinator position," the Jets announced. "Reich, 64, is currently a senior adviser with Stanford University football. He served as the interim head coach for the Cardinal during the 2025 season, leading the team to its most wins since 2020. Reich has over a decade of NFL coaching experience, most recently as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers (2023). Prior to Carolina, Reich had a five-year stint as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts (2018-22). During his time stint in Indy, the Colts compiled a 40-33-1 mark in the regular season and made postseason trips in 2018 and 2020."

"As the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-17, Reich helped lead the team to a Super Bowl LII victory. Reich also spent time as the offensive coordinator for the San Diego Chargers (2014-15) and as the wide receivers coach for the Arizona Cardinals (2012)."

So, if the Jets really were planning to host three finalists for in-person interviews, that would mean the franchise has accomplished this. Now, they just need to fill the role. Reich has plenty of experience, a Super Bowl ring and has had success building up quarterbacks. Ideally, the Jets would find a way to pair someone like Reich with another one of these candidates, like Bevell, who had success over with the Miami Dolphins.

That's speculation at this point. But it certainly seems like an answer is coming for the Jets' offensive coordinator job very soon.

