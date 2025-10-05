Jets Country

Jets' Top Trade Chip Heating Up At Perfect Time

Jets running back Breece Hall is heating up and raising his trade value at the perfect time...

Zach Pressnell

Oct 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Jets are 0-5 on the season and they could look to make some big moves. At this point, it would be smart for the Jets to fully lean into the idea of a rebuild, as there's no salvaging this season.

Running back Breece Hall has been at the center of a lot of trade buzz this year and it's only going to grow as the days pass by.

Former star running back and current NFL analyst Maurice Jones-Drew recently discussed Hall as a potential trade candidate.

"Little has gone well so far for the 2025 Jets, who dwell in the AFC East cellar alongside the also winless Dolphins. Hall is in the final year of his rookie contract and knows he's not the new regime's guy," Jones-Drew wrote. "His potential departure in the coming weeks would allow Allen and Davis to take on bigger roles in Engstrand's offense and net New York some quality draft capital, as well.

"Hall is a big back who can do everything asked of him as a rusher and receiver out of the backfield. In fact, the fourth-year pro sits second on the Jets in targets (13), receptions (eight) and receiving yards (78). There are a ton of teams that could use RB help right now -- Bears, Cardinals, Chargers, Chiefs, Commanders, Steelers and Vikings among them -- and Hall, whose best days I believe are ahead of him, would be an asset almost anywhere."

Breece Hall heating up as trade rumors swirl around the star

New York Jets running back Breece Hal
Oct 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball as he works around Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

To make matters better for the Jets, Hall has begun heating up at the perfect time.

After rough showings in Week 2 and Week 3, Hall bounced back with a solid performance in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins. He carried the ball 14 times for 81 yards and caught five passes for 30 yards. In Week 5, he coughed up a fumble, but still averaged over eight yards per carry on 14 carries. He added four catches for 42 yards, bringing his all-purpose yardage to over 150 on the week.

This kind of production will see his value trend up. Hall has the potential to be an every down back on a contending team, which makes him incredibly valuable. If he can continue to produce like this, he's going to net the Jets a solid draft haul in return.

