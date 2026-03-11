NFL Mock Trade: Jets Send Defensive Starter to Desperate Bengals

The New York Jets were one of the most aggressive teams in the league during the early stages of the legal tampering period in free agency. They landed a slew of solid players in the span of two days, beginning with a trade for Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Beyond that, they added defensive players like Joseph Ossai, Demario Davis, Kingsley Enagbare, Nashon Wright, and Dane Belton, among others. Pair this with the trade for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat and the Jets defense looks completed revamped.

The Jets also have the No. 2, No. 16, No. 33, and No. 44 picks in the first two rounds of the NFL draft this offseason. As a result, they're likely going to make more moves in the near future.

Jets might not be done making moves

New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) shouts a call to his teammates during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jets have been tied to even more trades with the offseason heating up. One name that has been mentioned on the trade block on numerous occasions is linebacker Jamien Sherwood.

Trading Sherwood would make sense if the Jets feel like they can land his replacement in the NFL draft, on the trade block, or in free agency. Adding Davis helps bolster the linebacker room, but Sherwood is the No. 2 off ball linebacker on the team right now.

Still, a trade could make sense, especially considering how many teams still need to add an off-ball linebacker to their roster.

Bengals could be the perfect fit for Jamien Sherwood

Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (80) tries to escape attack from New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) and safety Tony Adams (22) during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Trade idea: Jets trade Jamien Sherwood to the Bengals

There are few teams around the league who need an off-ball linebacker quite like the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati added Bryan Cook and Boye Mafe in free agency, but they have plenty other holes on the roster to fill out.

It would likely cost a mid to late round pick to land Sherwood, but the Bengals would likely find it worth it, considering he'd be a major upgrade in the middle of the defense. Cincinnati has seemingly run out of top option in free agency, too.

This idea might not fit the Jets unless they believe they can land somebody like Jacob Rodriguez in the second round or Sonny Styles in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Still, continuing the defense in Aaron Glenn's vision would make sense.