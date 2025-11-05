Jets Turned Down Surprising Breece Hall-Chiefs Trade
It was clear with the trade deadline approaching that the New York Jets were looking for big returns if they decided to trade their stars.
The Jets shocked the football world and traded Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, but didn’t cut ties with star running back Breece Hall. Reports surfaced with the deadline approaching that the Jets wanted at least a third-round pick for Hall. The Jets didn’t get that and opted to keep him.
The Jets did get offers for Hall, though. SNY's Connor Hughes reported that there was an offer on the table for Hall with a fourth-round pick. Hughes noted that he heard that it was the Kansas City Chiefs who had that offer on the table for the 24-year-old star running back.
"With Breece Hall, there was an offer on the table for a fourth-round pick for Breece Hall," Hughes said. "I was told it was from the Kansas City Chiefs that were willing to trade for Breece Hall. The Jets were steadfast in wanting a third. So, they wanted a third-round pick for Breece Hall and were not able to get one. Only had a fourth-round offer."
The New York Jets had an offer on the table
It was clear with the deadline inching closer, that the Jets weren't going to be willing to trade their guys unless they were blown away with offers. The Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys did that for Gardner and Williams. But, it's clear that they set their prices for the other guys, including Hall, and when teams weren't willing to meet the price, they didn't waver.
Throughout the day on Tuesday, reports started to pop up as the deadline ticked down insinuating that Hall would be open for a trade. After the deadline passed and the Chiefs' reported offer was revealed, social media buzz popped up with Hall liking a tweet that said: "Guy traded a 3rd for Kadarius Toney but Breece Hall is where we draw the line."
It was certainly an interesting day over in New York, but Hall is still in town and isn't going anywhere.
More NFL: Breece Hall, Jermaine Johnson Break Silence On Jets Trade Deadline