Jets Two Games Away From 'Unbreakable' Record

The New York Jets faced off against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and had another tough day.

New York suffered its third straight blowout loss, this time at the hands of the Saints, 29-6. In Week 15, the Saints lost against the Jacksonville Jaguars, 48-20. In Week 14, the Jets lost against the Miami Dolphins, 34-10. It's been arguably the toughest stretch of the season for the Jets.

Jets veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor hurt his groin in Week 14 against the Dolphins and was replaced by rookie Brady Cook. The rookie showed promise against the Jaguars, but struggled against the Saints. Cook went 22-of-35 passing for 188 yards and an interception. He also lost a fumble. In three total games played, Cook has one touchdown pass and six interceptions.

The Jets made bad history on Sunday

The offense will be under a microscope throughout the week, but New York also set some negative history on Sunday against the Saints. After another interception-less game, New York now has zero interceptions through 15 games. A new NFL record, as shared to X by The Athletic.

"The New York Jets made NFL history on Sunday, setting the record for most consecutive games without intercepting a pass (15)," The Athletic shared. "If they go two more weeks without one, they will set an unbreakable record: an entire season without a single interception."

New York already has the record for most consecutive games without an interception. If the Jets go the entire season without an interception, they would have a record that could not be surpassed without the NFL expanding the schedule to 18 games. Sure, a team could carry a stretch over multiple seasons. Like, if the Jets go the entire season without an interception and then begin the 2026 season with an interception, the stretch would continue.

But if we look at a single season, the record would not be able to be surpassed if the Jets go two more games without an interception unless the league adds another game to the schedule.

