Jets Upsides, Risks of Selecting Alabama QB Ty Simpson

The New York Jets will be on the clock twice when the first round of the 2026 National Football League Draft rolls around in April.

First and foremost, the Jets will make their first selection at No. 2, barring a trade. Afterward, the Jets won't have much time to celebrate because they will be back on the clock with the No. 16 pick in the first round thanks to the surprise Sauce Gardner trade with the Indianapolis Colts back in November.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

With Dante Moore returning to Oregon for the 2026 season, the Jets arguably should turn to Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese. ESPN has Reese ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in the draft class.

But what about No. 16? The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner and Scott Dochterman shared a mock draft on Thursday and floated Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.

The Jets have a hole at QB

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws the ball against Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mario Landino (97) on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, during the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"No. 16. New York Jets (from IND): Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama," Baumgardner and Dochterman wrote. "This is a bit higher than where the Giants selected Jaxson Dart last year, but the idea would be similar.

"Simpson has high-level potential as a processor plus arm talent and legit athleticism. His level of experience is incredibly low for a potential first-round QB, though, so a complete scouting effort will be necessary."

Taking Simpson at No. 16 could be a bit polarizing. Let's dive into the pros and cons.

Upsides

Simpson is ranked as the No. 2 quarterback prospect in the draft class behind Mendoza, per ESPN. Simpson shined in 2025. He played 15 games for Alabama and had 3,567 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, five interceptions, 93 rushing yards and two rushing scores. He has solid size at 6'2'' and 208 pounds. Simpson played in an NFL-ready conference in the SEC and had success. Alabama went 11-4. If paired with a veteran, he would be a good candidate to sit to begin the season, develop behind the scenes, and then see if he can play at the NFL level. Plus, he's a pocket-passer, which would be different from what New York had in 2025.

Risks

Simpson didn't play in more than six games in a season in college since 2025, so there's a bit of uncertainty in him as a prospect because there's just not a ton of tape outside of 2025. With uncertainty, the No. 16 could be viewed as a bit high. The Jets also have the No. 33 pick, the top pick in the second round. There's an argument that going defense at No. 2 and then adding a playmaker at No. 16 would be a safer option. Simpson does have talent, but would the No. 16 pick be because he's worth a pick that high or because the quarterback class is weak overall? There's an argument that it's the latter.

More NFL: Jets Linked to Projected $26 Million Linebacker