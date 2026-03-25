Jets Weigh Two QB Options Behind Geno Smith

While options are flying off the board left and right, the New York Jets are still looking around for a backup quarterback.

Bringing Geno Smith in seemingly was much easier than the search for a backup at this point, it seems. The Jets got Smith in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders before he actually hit the open market. The Jets have been connected to a handful of guys who were free agents, including Carson Wentz, but things just haven't worked out yet. Another name that was speculated about was old friend Joe Flacco, but he opted to stick around with the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday.

Right now, the best remaining free agent quarterbacks are Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Tyrod Taylor, Jimmy Garoppolo and Cooper Rush, among others. With Smith under center, the backup isn't necessarily a make-or-break situation for a team, barring an injury. Even with options off the board, there are still some out there worth a look for New York. For example, ESPN's Rich Cimini said he thinks the top two options for New York at this time are Taylor and Rush.

The Jets are looking for a QB still

Oct 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Cooper Rush (15) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

"They're obviously going to sign someone," Cimini said. "Or trade for someone. You saw Joe Flacco get signed [on Tuesday] with Cincinnati. The Jets were not interested in Joe Flacco. Woody Johnson not the biggest fan. Also, Joe Flacco got $6 million in Cincinnati. There's no way the Jets are going to pay $6 million for that backup job. Joe really liked Cincinnati.

"The Jets were never really in on Joe Flacco. I think it's going to be Tyrod Taylor, who is still free, and Cooper Rush, who was cut recently by Baltimore. ... He did some good things a few years ago with Dallas when he had that run when Dak Prescott was out. He had a little bit of a run there. ... It's wide open at this point. I think they'll bring in a veteran they could possibly draft a guy."

Taylor has been with the Jets over the last few years and Rush has had a bit of success in the starting lineup throughout his career to this point, although he has mainly been a No. 2. The Jets are a team that has improved the floor of the quarterback position already. Smith is a good option to have. But New York needs someone ahead of Brady Cook on the depth chart. Bringing in either Taylor or Rush would add much-needed depth without causing a stir as well for the starter.