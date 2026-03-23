Insider Links Jets to 4 Potential Backup QB Options
The New York Jets came into the offseason with a huge issue at quarterback after the Justin Fields experiment didn't pan out.
As a result, they took to the trade market to acquire veteran signal caller Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders. Smith is set to take over as the starter in 2026, though it's unclear what his future in New York looks like.
After that, the Jets opted to trade Fields to the Kansas City Chiefs in a shocking deal that seemed to come together out of nowhere. It didn't seem like there was going to be a market for the struggling former first rounder, but the Chiefs took a shot on him. Now the Jets need to find a backup for Smith this year and the options are quicly dwindling.
Jets insider Rich Cimini recently discussed the Jets backup quarterback market and listed Tyrod Taylor as one of the top options to come to New York this offseason as Smith's backup. Cimini also listed Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Cooper Rush, and New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson as potential options for New York.
4 backup quarterback options emerging for the Jets
"The Fields trade means the Jets need a veteran backup for Smith. Carson Wentz and Andy Dalton, both linked to the opening because of their ties to new offensive coordinator Frank Reich, are now off the board," Cimini wrote. "Wentz re-signed with the Minnesota Vikings; Dalton was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.
"The options are dwindling. One of them is re-signing Tyrod Taylor. He'd work well with Smith -- they have a good relationship -- but the concern with Taylor, 36, is that he's injury prone. Another option is Cooper Rush, 32, cut recently by the Baltimore Ravens. Other free agents include Joe Flacco and Russell Wilson."
Taylor seems like the most likely option at this point. Though he struggled last season, he's become notorious as a leader in the locker room for the Jets. Since there aren't too many quality options on the board, it would make the most sense to go with somebody who's familiar.
But if they're looking for leadership, Flacco and Wilson also fit the bill. They could be solid additions with the chance to compete for the starting job if Smith struggles.
Rush is an intriguing option, but the Jets would be better off adding in the NFL draft instead of bringing in Rush. He wouldn't provide them with much.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com