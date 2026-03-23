Insider Links Jets to 4 Potential Backup QB Options

The New York Jets came into the offseason with a huge issue at quarterback after the Justin Fields experiment didn't pan out.

As a result, they took to the trade market to acquire veteran signal caller Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders. Smith is set to take over as the starter in 2026, though it's unclear what his future in New York looks like.

After that, the Jets opted to trade Fields to the Kansas City Chiefs in a shocking deal that seemed to come together out of nowhere. It didn't seem like there was going to be a market for the struggling former first rounder, but the Chiefs took a shot on him. Now the Jets need to find a backup for Smith this year and the options are quicly dwindling.

Jets insider Rich Cimini recently discussed the Jets backup quarterback market and listed Tyrod Taylor as one of the top options to come to New York this offseason as Smith's backup. Cimini also listed Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Cooper Rush, and New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson as potential options for New York.

4 backup quarterback options emerging for the Jets

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) reacts after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"The Fields trade means the Jets need a veteran backup for Smith. Carson Wentz and Andy Dalton, both linked to the opening because of their ties to new offensive coordinator Frank Reich, are now off the board," Cimini wrote. "Wentz re-signed with the Minnesota Vikings; Dalton was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"The options are dwindling. One of them is re-signing Tyrod Taylor. He'd work well with Smith -- they have a good relationship -- but the concern with Taylor, 36, is that he's injury prone. Another option is Cooper Rush, 32, cut recently by the Baltimore Ravens. Other free agents include Joe Flacco and Russell Wilson."

Taylor seems like the most likely option at this point. Though he struggled last season, he's become notorious as a leader in the locker room for the Jets. Since there aren't too many quality options on the board, it would make the most sense to go with somebody who's familiar.

But if they're looking for leadership, Flacco and Wilson also fit the bill. They could be solid additions with the chance to compete for the starting job if Smith struggles.

Rush is an intriguing option, but the Jets would be better off adding in the NFL draft instead of bringing in Rush. He wouldn't provide them with much.