Jets Were Closer Than You'd Think to Having 2026 Pro Bowl QB

The New York Jets were close to having a Pro Bowl quarterback on the roster.

That is not a typo. The Jets' biggest roster hole right now is at quarterback, and yet they were almost represented in the 2026 Pro Bowl Games at the position. On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Justin Fields was asked to participate in the Pro Bowl Bowl Games, but he declined.

"One note before the Pro Bowl Games on Tuesday: Jets QB Justin Fields was asked to participate, I’m told. He declined, focusing on his offseason training," Rapoport wrote.

The Jets almost had a 2026 Pro Bowl QB

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) on the field against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

What a twist that could've been, going from being benched with the Jets to the Pro Bowl in the same season. That certainly would've been a first.

To be fair, the Pro Bowl Games have been a bit surprising with their rosters this offseason. For example, Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns was named as a replacement option. The 23-year-old played in eight games — including seven starts — in 2025 and finished the season with 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 169 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Fields, on the other hand, made nine starts and finished the season with 1,259 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, one interception, 383 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

At this point, it's unclear if Fields will be back with New York in 2026. He's under contract with the Jets, but rumors have already been swirling for a while that the Jets could move on. Despite all of this, if Fields had landed the Pro Bow nod, it likely would've led to some wild chatter. He made the right choice and hopefully things work out well for him in 2026 — whether he is with New York or not.

Fields is just 26 years old and has plenty of talent. The Jets are hiring a new offensive coordinator right now. If they feel like they can get more out of Fields, it wouldn't hurt to see what they have. If not, they can always bring someone else in.

