Jets Free Agency: Top 3 Needs as Offseason Begins

The New York Jets struggled throughout the 2025 season, but they will have a chance to take a step in the right direction this offseason.

Whether you go 3-14, like the Jets, or win the Super Bowl, the offseason is a blank slate. The Jets currently are projected to have just over $83 million in salary cap space, per Over The Cap. New York is also loaded with draft picks after trading Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams and Michael Carter II away. The Jets will have plenty of opportunities to add this offseason. But what should they do?

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Here are the top three for New York as the offseason really gets going:

The Jets have a lot of work to do

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) heads for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. The Bills overcame a halftime deficit to win 39-34. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback

The Jets need to get the quarterback position right. This is the most obvious thing for New York at this point. The Jets rolled with Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor and Brady Cook in 2025. Fields was the big free agent signing for the franchise, but was benched during the season. Taylor was already with the team and began the season as the team's backup and moved into the starting job before getting hurt. Cook started down the stretch and isn't the answer.



A few of the top options who are pending free agents are Daniel Jones, Malik Willis, Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco, Marcus Mariota, Kenny Pickett and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Wide Receiver

The Jets need a complement for Garrett Wilson. He led the team with 395 receiving yards in just seven games. That's not great. It's unfortunate that Wilson got hurt, but the Jets need more behind him. The team lead shouldn't have had 395 receiving yards.



There will be a few intriguing options available, including George Pickens, Jauan Jennings, Alec Pierce, Rashid Shaheed, Deebo Samuel and Mike Evans.

Edge Rusher

New York needs at least one or two pass rushers who can get after the quarterback. New York traded Williams. Even if it hadn't, this would still be a need for the franchise. Trey Hendrickson, Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa are three of the top pending free agents.

More NFL: Jets Projected to Add Micah Parsons-Like Prospect